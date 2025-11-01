Is Elon Musk's political stress taking toll on his mental health? Physician warns against worrying signs

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person and SpaceX CEO, likely demonstrating signs of “rapid aging,” claimed a physician after a release of new episode of Joe Rogan's podcast on Friday. During the post, the X owner seemed tired, evoking comparisons between his physical health prior to his entry into international affairs, Irish Star reported. Elon Musk's health is under scrutiny after a podcast appearance where he appeared tired. Dr. Stuart Fischer attributes his decline to stress from political involvement.(REUTERS)

According to detractors like Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary for the United Kingdom, Musk is a key figure in “a global network who want to destroy the ties that bind our communities and our way of life.” Musk has launched a global campaign to advance far-right platforms.

Elon Musk's health: Dr Stuart Fischer warns raises concerns

Speaking to Daily Mail, Dr. Stuart Fischer told Daily Mail, said, “Even local politics is stressful enough but the divisiveness on the national and international level is different.”

Fischer went on to highlight that people who formerly loved Musk are now quite angry with him, which is “very draining” and he even has businesses to manage at the same time.

Fischer acknowledged that stress was the primary cause of Musk's apparent decline in look, even though he did not physically evaluate or treat him.

Also Read: Fact check: Did JD Vance ever date Erika Kirk? All we know amid affair speculations

Is Musk under overwhelming stress?

He claimed that Musk appeared “fresher-faced” during his address at the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

“I don't think he was ready for the overwhelming stress of winding up in the middle of international politics over the past few years,” he stated.

It seems that the exposure, the strain, and the scrutiny have aged him both mentally and physically, Fischer claimed, adding that “poor sleep and eating poorly when you're stressed only make it worse.”

In February, NBC reviewed Musk's political activities over the past two years and found that he has supported right-wing governments and political movements in at least 18 nations on six continents. According to NBC, his actions are part of a coordinated attempt to significantly reduce immigration and restrict business regulation.

Musk's positioning as a global representative of the far right has angered lawmakers and even some of his own family members, who have voiced their disapproval of his remarks and stated a desire to cut ties with him moving forward.