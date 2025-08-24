Your safe space could be in your balcony, right outside your home

In city life, where compact living is the norm and open space is a luxury, a balcony often becomes the most cherished corner of the home. It’s a rare slice of fresh air and sunshine amid congested neighbourhoods, and with a little thought, it can transform into much more than just an outdoor ledge: into a reading nook, a mini garden, or even a dining space. A lush retreat blending plant decor and cosy seating(Photo: Instagram / greennvieww)

Several interior designers with expertise in balcony makeovers note a growing awareness of the need to create cosy and functional outdoor spaces.

Interior designer Swati Sharma tells us, “Most homes nowadays don’t come with sprawling verandas or large courtyards, so the balcony is the only personal outdoor space people have.”

She explains that some clients prefer a rustic feel with plants and wooden furniture, while others like a modern look with sleek lines and comfortable seating. “I also love adding multifunctional elements—like storage benches, foldable furniture, or vertical gardens—so the space remains beautiful and functional,” she adds.

Balconies offer a cosy retreat after a tiring day. “Amping it up with dim fairy lights, compact beds, a plantation, and a small dining table can make it your go-to place,” suggests interior designer Akanksha Sinha.

Offering a different take, interior designer Hemalatha Rama shares that her team transforms balconies into compact workstations, smart storage, or a quiet corner to focus and recharge.

Finally, don’t shy away from adding character. “Outdoor rugs, cushions and throws make the balcony feel like an extension of your living room,” says Akanksha.

How much could a balcony makeover cost you? Costs vary based on the balcony’s size, condition, design theme, and materials used. DIY upgrades, such as planters and lights, can start at ₹5,000-10,000, while a full professional makeover—with flooring, custom furniture, and lighting—can range from ₹80,000 to ₹3 lakh.

If you wish to redo your balcony, here are some content creators you should follow on Instagram for simple and easy DIY tips.