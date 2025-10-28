Elon Musk’s AI alternative to Wikipedia goes live: Here’s what Grokipedia offers

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has introduced Grokipedia, a new online encyclopedia powered by AI. The platform is designed to serve as an alternative to Wikipedia, which Musk has often criticized for hosting politically influenced content. Elon Musk’s xAI has launched Grokipedia, an AI-powered encyclopedia aiming to provide neutral, fact-based information.(REUTERS)

Grokipedia became publicly accessible on Tuesday, marking xAI’s latest effort to integrate its Grok AI model into knowledge-based tools. The website briefly went offline after launch but later resumed stable operations. The platform is part of a new category of AI-driven encyclopedias that use large language models to compile, interpret, and present factual data from various sources.

How Grokipedia works

Grokipedia functions differently from conversational AI models like Grok or ChatGPT. Instead of handling full natural language queries, it currently relies on direct topic searches. Users type a specific keyword, such as “Barcelona”, to receive a concise, AI-curated summary of information.

According to xAI, Grokipedia’s early version (v0.1) hosts around 885,000 articles. While this is significantly fewer than Wikipedia’s collection, Grokipedia adopts a hybrid approach by combining verified primary data with user-contributed material. The platform’s AI system processes this input to produce synthesised, fact-based entries.

Musk’s Push for a Neutral Knowledge Platform

The launch of Grokipedia follows Musk’s repeated claims that existing platforms like Wikipedia contain bias in their editorial processes. Through Grokipedia, Musk aims to establish a system that emphasizes neutrality and relies on verifiable data rather than editorial opinion.

However, the debut also drew public attention to certain inconsistencies in the platform’s early content. Some users noted unusual personal details included in Musk’s own Grokipedia entry, such as references to his reported weight loss, which led to online debate about the site’s definition of objectivity. Musk responded that the project is still developing and that future updates would improve accuracy and reliability. He also stated that version 1.0 would deliver results “ten times better” than the current version.

How to Access Grokipedia

Users can visit [grokipedia.com](https://grokipedia.com/) and sign in using their X (formerly Twitter) account to explore the platform. xAI has not released any official mobile apps for Android or iOS, and users are advised to avoid any third-party apps claiming to represent Grokipedia.