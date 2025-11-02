Daylight Saving Time ends soon, clocks to 'fall back'. What it means and what changes

As the winter season approaches, Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end on November 2, Sunday. This year, the Daylight Saving Time came into effect on March 9. To adjust to the upcoming winter, the clocks will be set an hour back on Sunday. Moving the clock backwards in the fall season provides more natural daylight during the winter mornings. In the US and Canada, clocks go back one hour at 2 am on the first Sunday in November due to Daylight Saving Time(Representational Image)

What is Daylight Saving Time

This is a practice of advancing clocks by an hour between the months of March and November, which is the spring and moving them back by one hour in the fall. The switch takes effect at 2 am on the last Sunday of October in the UK and Europe, while in the US and Canada, clocks go back one hour at 2 am on the first Sunday in November, Reuters reported.

What will change

This switch will help bring more sunlight into the early hours when people are engaged in their work. When the clock is set an hour back, it provides more daylight hours. The shift happens twice a year and is automatically updated in computers and phones, but needs to be manually updated in wall clocks. It also helps in conserving energy by making efficient use of daylight hours.

While the US observes this change every year, not all states go with it. Some states, including Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico and Guam, skip this practice.

There have been debates and discussions about scrapping the practice. A report from Reuters stated that the US Senate also briefly took up the efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and end the twice-yearly practice of switching clocks; however, it failed to reach a consensus. While the practice has been in place in nearly all of the United States since the 1960s, its proponents have pushed to make it year-round.