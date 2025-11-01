When is Thanksgiving in 2025? Exact date, significance and history behind the occasion

Thanksgiving is one of the most beloved and celebrated holidays in the United States, with a perfect mix of tradition, food, and family time. This year, Thanksgiving will fall on November 27, 2025. The festival is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November every year. There is no fixed date for the holiday; it keeps changing every year. When is Thanksgiving in 2025? Exact date, why we celebrate the holiday, and the story behind the occasion(Representative image/Unsplash)

Thanksgiving can fall as early as November 22 and as late as November 28. In 2024, the holiday was observed on November 28.

For many Americans, this day marks the beginning of the holiday season. It is that time of the year, when travel, reunion, and gratitude are reflected when millions gather around the table and share food as a gesture of gratitude.

A feast of traditions

The Thanksgiving table is one of the biggest symbols of the holiday. Families usually enjoy delicious food items like roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie to mark the celebration.

Apart from food, Thanksgiving has many traditions. Many people watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade or enjoy football games, while others volunteer to serve meals at community centers. Many people take an opportunity to reflect on good things and be thankful for their lives.

How Thanksgiving began

The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. According to history.com, on this day, the Plymouth colonists celebrated their first successful harvest with the people of Wampanoag, sharing food and friendship for three days.

Later, during the American Revolution, the Continental Congress proclaimed days of Thanksgiving to mark victories. In 1789, President George Washington declared the first national day of Thanksgiving to honour peace and the new Constitution.

However, the modern Thanksgiving holiday was officially established in 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday of November as the national day of gratitude. Lincoln believed this day would bring contort and unity during the American Civil War.

The meaning of Thanksgiving today

Thanksgiving has gone beyond its Puritan origins and has become a symbol of gratitude, family, and community. This reminds us to appreciate life blessings, show kindness, and celebrate togetherness.

According to Calendar Date, Many countries also celebrate similar holidays. Canada celebrates in October, Liberia in November, Grenada, and Saint Lucia with their own harvest festivals.

Whether you are traveling, cooking, or simply relaxing, Thanksgiving 2025, on November 27, is a special moment to pause, share, and give thanks.

FAQs

1. When is Thanksgiving in 2025?

Thanksgiving in 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, November 27. The holiday always falls on the fourth Thursday of November each year.

2. Why do we celebrate Thanksgiving in the United States?

Thanksgiving began as a harvest festival in 1621, when the Pilgrims and Wampanoag people shared a feast. Today, it’s a national holiday to give thanks for family, home, and life’s blessings.

3. Which countries celebrate Thanksgiving besides the US?

Other countries with similar celebrations include Canada, Liberia, Grenada, and Saint Lucia, each with its own date and traditions.