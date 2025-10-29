Who is Lamar Cook? Massachusetts state official arrested on drug and gun charges

A state official working in Governor Maura Healey’s western Massachusetts office has been fired after being arrested in a major drug investigation. Lamar Cook, 45, of Springfield, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Cook worked as the deputy director of Healey’s Springfield office, according to the state’s website. Who is Lamar Cook? Massachusetts state official charged with drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession(Facebook/LaMar D Cook)

21 kilograms of suspected cocaine seized

Authorities said Cook’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into large-scale drug trafficking. Investigators have seized about 21 kilograms of suspected cocaine in total.

This case began early this month, when officials intercepted two suspicious packages from Hotel UMass in Amherst on October 10. Those packages had around 13 kilograms of suspected cocaine. According to officials, evidence from that operation matched the one later found in Springfield.

Controlled delivery leads to arrest

On Saturday, investigators carried out a controlled delivery of another package at the state office building on Dwight Street in Springfield, where Cook worked. That delivery led to the seizure of about 8 kilograms of cocaine. Cook was later stopped while driving in Springfield and taken into custody.

On Monday, authorities searched Cook’s former office as part of the investigation. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said the Amherst and Springfield cases are connected, and that more charges could follow as the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Payton North, said the cocaine found in both operations appeared to come from the same source. “The investigation into the UMass seizure remains ongoing and may result in additional charges related to the prior shipments in Hampshire County,” North explained.

Governor’s office responds

Governor Healey’s office confirmed Cook’s arrest and said he was fired immediately. “The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust,” a spokesperson for the governor said in a statement to Western Mass News. They added that the administration would fully cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation.

Cook is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Springfield District Court. Authorities have not yet said whether anyone else is involved, but they confirmed that the investigation into the source and delivery of the drugs is still active. If convicted, Cook could face serious prison time for the trafficking and firearm charges.

