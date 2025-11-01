Kayla Nicole’s Halloween costume sparks buzz, fans speculate about ex Travis Kelce connection

Kayla Nicole had the internet talking this Halloween. The model and podcaster, who dated Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for five years, posted a video of herself dressed as Toni Braxton, dancing to the R&B classic He Wasn’t Man Enough. The post, shared on her Instagram handle, quickly set off a storm of fan theories that Nicole’s costume was a subtle jab at her famous ex, who is now engaged to pop icon Taylor Swift. Kayla Nicole channels Toni Braxton for Halloween, fans say it’s a dig at ex Travis Kelce(Instagram/@iamkaylanicole)

Fans think Kayla Nicole's post was a message for Travis Kelce

Her look mirrored Braxton’s early-2000s glam: a metallic mini dress, slick hair, and confident energy. Nicole captioned one of her posts, “She’s an icon. She’s a legend. She’s @tonibraxton circa 2000. #Halloween25.”

Many viewers believed the costume and song were a not-so-subtle message aimed at Kelce. One fan wrote under Nicole’s post, “YOU CLEARED THE ROOM!!!!!!! The level of petty, slayage and pure decimation needs to be studied.” Another added, “This is too good! But also, we heard THE MESSAGE.”

Others pulled Taylor Swift into the mix, referencing her latest album in the comments. “Will the real showgirl step to the front!!!!!” one person wrote. Another joked, “Swifties… 10, 9, 8…” hinting at an incoming reaction from the singer’s fanbase.

Not everyone saw it as shade, though. A few followers called it “nothing deeper than a great costume,” while others argued Nicole was “not over her ex from over 5 years ago.” Still, one account fired back, writing, “Google the words to this song. Kayla was over her ex when she dumped him.”

What the Toni Braxton lyrics actually say

The Toni Braxton track Nicole chose is about a woman who has long moved on from her ex. “I chose to let him go,” Braxton sings. Later in the song, she adds, “When I’m the one who said I didn’t want it to work. Don’t you forget I had him first?”

As People noted, she has been open about trying to control her own narrative after dealing with online hate since the breakup. “The opinions of others are only as big as you make them,” she told the outlet earlier this year.

