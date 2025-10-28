Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Commanders game to support Travis Kelce? What we know

As the Kansas City Chiefs face the Washington Commanders in a crucial Monday Night Football Week 8 clash at Arrowhead Stadium, fans are buzzing about whether Taylor Swift will be in the stands cheering on her fiancé, Travis Kelce. The pop icon, who has been a fixture at Chiefs games since 2023, has attended fewer this season amid her busy schedule promoting her new album The Life of a Showgirl. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers (AFP)

While no confirmation has emerged yet, here's what we know based on the latest reports.

Swift's attendance at Chiefs home games has been inconsistent in 2025, with sightings at just two of their first seven contests. She was spotted at the Week 2 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 14, keeping a low profile in a suite with Kelce's mother, Donna, and her family.

However, she skipped the Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens on September 28, opting for a private dinner with Kelce afterward. For tonight's game, it's unclear if she'll show up.

Kelce has 375 receiving yards this season. The star tight end has managed to reach the endzone only twice in seven games.

The Chiefs may be without left guard Trey Smith because of back spasms, pushing Mike Caliendo into the starting lineup. They also will be without left tackle Josh Simmons for the third consecutive game, though Jaylon Moore has played well in his place.

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver (WR)

Rashee Rice

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jalen Royals

Wide Receiver (WR)

Xavier Worthy

Nikko Remigio

Left Tackle (LT)

Josh Simmons

Wanya Morris

Jaylon Moore

Left Guard (LG)

Kingsley Suamataia

Mike Caliendo

Hunter Nourzad

Center (C)

Creed Humphrey

Hunter Nourzad

Mike Caliendo

Right Guard (RG)

Trey Smith

Jaylon Moore

Wanya Morris

Right Tackle (RT)

Jawaan Taylor

Jaylon Moore

Wanya Morris

Tight End (TE)

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Robert Tonyan

Jared Wiley

Quarterback (QB)

Patrick Mahomes

Gardner Minshew

Running Back (RB)

Isiah Pacheco

Kareem Hunt

Elijah Mitchell

Brashard Smith

Wide Receiver (WR)

Hollywood Brown

Tyquan Thornton

DEFENSE

Defensive End (DE)

Mike Danna

Ashton Gillotte

Defensive Tackle (DT)

Derrick Nnadi

Defensive Tackle (DT)

Chris Jones

Jerry Tillery

Defensive End (DE)

George Karlaftis

Charles Omenihu

Malik Herring

Linebacker (LB)

Drue Tranquill

Jeffrey Bassa

Linebacker (LB)

Nick Bolton

Jack Cochrane

Linebacker (LB)

Leo Chenal

Cooper McDonald

Cornerback (CB)

Trent McDuffie

Nohl Williams

Kevin Knowles

Cornerback (CB)

Jaylen Watson

Kristian Fulton

Joshua Williams

Safety (S)

Bryan Cook

Jaden Hicks

Safety (S)

Chamarri Conner

Chris Roland-Wallace

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker (K)

Harrison Butker

Holder (H)

Matt Araiza

Punter (P)

Matt Araiza

Long Snapper (LS)

James Winchester

Punt Returner (PR)

Nikko Remigio

Brashard Smith

Jalen Royals

Kick Returner (KR)

Nikko Remigio

Brashard Smith

Jalen Royals