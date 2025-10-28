Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Commanders game to support Travis Kelce? What we know
As Chiefs face the Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium, fans are buzzing about whether Taylor Swift will be in the stands
As the Kansas City Chiefs face the Washington Commanders in a crucial Monday Night Football Week 8 clash at Arrowhead Stadium, fans are buzzing about whether Taylor Swift will be in the stands cheering on her fiancé, Travis Kelce. The pop icon, who has been a fixture at Chiefs games since 2023, has attended fewer this season amid her busy schedule promoting her new album The Life of a Showgirl.
While no confirmation has emerged yet, here's what we know based on the latest reports.
Swift's attendance at Chiefs home games has been inconsistent in 2025, with sightings at just two of their first seven contests. She was spotted at the Week 2 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 14, keeping a low profile in a suite with Kelce's mother, Donna, and her family.
However, she skipped the Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens on September 28, opting for a private dinner with Kelce afterward. For tonight's game, it's unclear if she'll show up.
Kelce has 375 receiving yards this season. The star tight end has managed to reach the endzone only twice in seven games.
The Chiefs may be without left guard Trey Smith because of back spasms, pushing Mike Caliendo into the starting lineup. They also will be without left tackle Josh Simmons for the third consecutive game, though Jaylon Moore has played well in his place.
Kansas City Chiefs depth chart
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver (WR)
Rashee Rice
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Jalen Royals
Wide Receiver (WR)
Xavier Worthy
Nikko Remigio
Left Tackle (LT)
Josh Simmons
Wanya Morris
Jaylon Moore
Left Guard (LG)
Kingsley Suamataia
Mike Caliendo
Hunter Nourzad
Center (C)
Creed Humphrey
Hunter Nourzad
Mike Caliendo
Right Guard (RG)
Trey Smith
Jaylon Moore
Wanya Morris
Right Tackle (RT)
Jawaan Taylor
Jaylon Moore
Wanya Morris
Tight End (TE)
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Robert Tonyan
Jared Wiley
Quarterback (QB)
Patrick Mahomes
Gardner Minshew
Running Back (RB)
Isiah Pacheco
Kareem Hunt
Elijah Mitchell
Brashard Smith
Wide Receiver (WR)
Hollywood Brown
Tyquan Thornton
DEFENSE
Defensive End (DE)
Mike Danna
Ashton Gillotte
Defensive Tackle (DT)
Derrick Nnadi
Defensive Tackle (DT)
Chris Jones
Jerry Tillery
Defensive End (DE)
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
Malik Herring
Linebacker (LB)
Drue Tranquill
Jeffrey Bassa
Linebacker (LB)
Nick Bolton
Jack Cochrane
Linebacker (LB)
Leo Chenal
Cooper McDonald
Cornerback (CB)
Trent McDuffie
Nohl Williams
Kevin Knowles
Cornerback (CB)
Jaylen Watson
Kristian Fulton
Joshua Williams
Safety (S)
Bryan Cook
Jaden Hicks
Safety (S)
Chamarri Conner
Chris Roland-Wallace
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker (K)
Harrison Butker
Holder (H)
Matt Araiza
Punter (P)
Matt Araiza
Long Snapper (LS)
James Winchester
Punt Returner (PR)
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
Jalen Royals
Kick Returner (KR)
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
Jalen Royals