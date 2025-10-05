Kayla Nicole claps back? Travis Kelce's ex 'reacts' after Taylor Swift accused of dissing her in 'Opalite'

Taylor Swift is making headlines with the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. While the fans are loving the songs, some are wondering whether the ‘diss track’ from the lot was targeted at Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. While the musician did not clear the air over the speculations, the latter took to Instagram on Friday to share her reaction. Kayla Nicole reacts to Taylor Swift’s alleged diss track.(Instagram/iamkaylanicole)

Nicole shared pictures of herself in a brown silk dress with her hair styled in a curly bob. The podcast host wrote, “What an honor to share a table with some of the most iconic ‘girlfriends’ of all time.”

She added, “Women whose art has been a mirror and a reminder of what’s possible at every stage of my womanhood.”

Did Kayla Nicole take a dig at Taylor Swift?

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Kayla Nicole also shared a clip from an interview featuring Tyra Banks and Eva Marcille from America’s Next Top Model. In the reel, Banks asks the latter, “How do you compare yourself to the other girls out there?”

Marcille then replies, “I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m Eva. I’m no comparison to anyone else.”

In another post, she shared a meme which read, “And when God give you ball, BALL.” See Nicole's Instagram story here.

Soon, this caught the attention of the fans, who wondered if the cryptic posts were befitting replies to Taylor Swift’s diss track, Opalite.

In the interviews following the release of the song, the pop sensation revealed that the diss track was about the NFL star. The artist goes on to sing, “You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

According to Page Six, the “she was in her phone” line in the song seemed to be a jab at Nicole, in connection to Kelce publicly slamming his former partner for being a little too much on the phone when they dated.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance

Following his split from Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce went on to get together with Taylor Swift. The duo first met in July 2023 after one of the Eras Tour concerts. The pair began dating a couple of months later. The fans of the pair went gaga over their relationship, and after being together for two years, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August.

On August 26, the Bad Karma crooner took to Instagram to announce her engagement to the NFL star. In the caption, she wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

FAQs

Q1. Whom did Travis Kelce date before Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce was in a relationship with Kayla Nicole.

Q2. Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engaged?

Yes. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.

Q3. What is Taylor Swift’s new album called?

Taylor Swift’s new album is named “The Life of a Showgirl”.