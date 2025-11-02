Prince William and Kate Middleton move into Forest Lodge: Inside royal family’s new home

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have officially moved into their new home, Forest Lodge, in Windsor, as reported by People. The royal couple, both 43, have settled into the property with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. Kate Middleton and Prince William move to Forest Lodge: History, family life, and the story behind their forever home(AP)

According to reports by The Telegraph, the move took place during the children’s school half-term break, and the family is now comfortably settling in.

A new chapter for Prince William and Kate

Moving to Forest Lodge marks a fresh start for the royal family. Their new house is 4 miles away from Adelaide Cottage. However, their new address offers more space, privacy, and long-term stability, as per People.

Forest Lodge features eight bedrooms, compared to Adelaide Cottage’s four, making it a better fit for the growing royal family. Despite the larger home, the couple will continue not to have live-in staff. Their longtime nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and housekeepers will stay in smaller nearby properties.

History of Forest Lodge

Built in the 1770s, Forest Lodge is a Georgian-era mansion with a long royal history. It became part of the Crown Estate in 1829 and was once home to the Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

There were even rumors in the 1970s that Princess Anne and Mark Phillips might move in, though they never did.

Close to family and nature

Kate and William’s decision to stay in Windsor keeps them close to Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who play an active role in their grandchildren’s lives.

The couple first moved from Kensington Palace in London three years ago, seeking more space and a quieter environment. As Kate explained earlier this year at the Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day parade, “We moved there for more green space. It’s close enough to London, not too far away.”

The move also symbolizes healing and renewal for the royal couple. In 2022, they mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and in 2024, both King Charles and Princess Kate were diagnosed with cancer. Kate announced in January 2025 that she is now in remission, and the family hopes to enjoy a peaceful, stable life together.

Security and local reactions

To protect the family’s privacy, new security measures have been introduced around Forest Lodge. Public access to some areas of Windsor Great Park has been restricted, including the Cranbourne Gate entrance, as per The Times.

While many locals are disappointed with the changes being made in the area, most understand the importance of security and peace as they settle into their new home, which is expected to be their forever home.

FAQs

1. Where is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new home located?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new home, Forest Lodge, is located in Windsor, England, just four miles from their previous residence, Adelaide Cottage.

2. How many bedrooms does Forest Lodge have?

Forest Lodge has eight bedrooms, making it larger and more spacious than their former home, Adelaide Cottage, which had four.

3. Why did the royal family move to Forest Lodge?

The couple moved to Forest Lodge for more space, privacy, and a fresh start after difficult years. It also keeps them close to Kate’s parents and their children’s school in Windsor.