Kate Middleton and Prince William's rustic romance: Royal couple goes apple picking, then bakes together

Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed picking green apples from a garden during their visit to Northern Ireland. The couple made a stop at a family-run farm where they also baked using the freshly picking fruits. Royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William. (Instagram/@ong.meadow.cider)

“Finishing the day at Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh - a family-run farm blending tradition with innovation to create award-winning ciders and juices!” read a part of the post on the Instagram profile dedicated to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The share further read, “Now three generations strong, the McKeevers are growing opportunity and sustainability at the heart of Orchard County. Great to see the connection and love at the heart of everything they do here.”

The visuals capture different moments of the couple’s outing. In one picture, they are seen picking fresh apples from the trees, while in another, they are seen laughing while baking.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, "It is so good to see the princess in such good health.” Another added, “This was a lovely engagement! A memory for this family to treasure forever, and it was so great to see you two baking together.”

A third commented, “It’s always incredible to see our brilliant Prince and Princess with those smiles!” A fourth wrote, “Such fun! William and Catherine looked like they loved picking apples and being in the countryside today.”

The firm also posted about the royal visit on Instagram: “What an honour! Today, we had the privilege of welcoming the @princeandprincessofwales to @long.meadow.cider. It was a true pleasure to showcase our family-run business and to welcome them to our family farm. Their warmth and genuine interest made it a truly special day for everyone here at Long Meadow — a day we’ll remember for years to come.” They shared a series of pictures showing the royal couple’s fun outing.