Prince William and Kate Middleton set to relocate to Forest Lodge: Here’s how much their ‘forever home’ is worth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving to a new house after living for three years in a modest home in Windsor. According to The Mirror, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “The Wales family will move house later this year". Prince William, Kate, and their children are moving to Forest Lodge, a 328-year-old mansion near Windsor, planning renovations and seeking a fresh start.(AP)

William and Kate's new home, Forest Lodge, is 328 years old. The couple has reportedly filed planning applications to renovate the building. The eight-bedroom house is located in Windsor Great Park, close to their current home, Adelaide Cottage, where they have lived since 2022. They moved there to be near the late Queen.

What is Prince William and Kate Middleton's new home worth?

Adelaide Cottage, which has four bedrooms, became their main home after they stopped using their Kensington Palace apartment. The palace is worth approximately $21 million, according to Page Six.

Part of the reason for the move was to give their children more privacy and a more normal life outside of London. But their time at Adelaide Cottage included some very difficult periods. They now hope to make happier memories at Forest Lodge.

"Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years, while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage, there have been some really difficult times," a source told The Sun. The source added, "This is a move for the long term. They see it as their forever home.”

Forest Lodge offers shorter school runs for the royal kids

Forest Lodge, once called Holly Grove, is about 10 minutes closer to Lambrook School than Adelaide Cottage. All three children go to school there. The shorter distance will make school runs easier for the parents, who often take the kids to school themselves.

The family moved to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate three years ago. Since then, all three children started attending Lambrook School in nearby Ascot.

The family has also faced major challenges. Princess Kate, 43, went through chemotherapy for cancer, which ended last summer. King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer and is still getting treatment.

Soon after they moved into Adelaide Cottage, Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022. Before the move, it was reported that the family considered their Norfolk home their happy place.