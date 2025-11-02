Prince William loathed uncle Andrew amid Epstein row; bombshell Kate Middleton angle emerges

After Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles, it has been revealed that Prince William ‘loathes’ his uncle, who is now called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The alleged feud reportedly stems from a ‘rude’ comment the former royal made about Kate Middleton. Former Prince Andrew stands next to Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they leave Westminster Cathedral(REUTERS)

In his royal biography, ‘The Rise and Fall of the Yorks’, author Andrew Lownie said that William and his wife supported King Charles' decision of taking away Andrew's titles due to his affiliation with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement this week, saying that King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the ‘style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew’, who ‘will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’. The 65-year-old has also been ordered to move from his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have not issued a formal statement about Andrew, Lownie stated that the two were never really fond of their uncle.

“He [William] also loathes Sarah [Ferguson], Andrew’s ex-wife, and can’t wait for the day when his father throws them both out,” read an excerpt from a source noted in the book, according to the Daily Mail.

“If Charles doesn’t, I guarantee you the first thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted.”

The biographer added that William was upset that Andrew and his ex-wife attended Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s funeral in September.

“William, meanwhile, was ‘furious’ at being ambushed in this way, according to friends. He has been at pains to distance himself from his uncle and not be photographed with him,” Lownie said.

“He believes his father has not dealt with him with sufficient firmness and that Andrew — and Sarah Ferguson — have done much to undermine the good work of other members of the Royal Family.”

It is unclear what Andrew exactly said.