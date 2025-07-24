Search
Who is Violet Coultas? Turquoise Alert issued for 6-year-old Hawaiian girl

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 09:32 am IST

Arizona authorities issued a Turquoise Alert for 6-year-old Violet Coultas, last seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport with her non-custodial mother, Sarah Coultas

Arizona authorities have issued a Turquoise Alert for a 6-year-old girl named Violet Coultas, who was last seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with her non-custodial mother, Sarah Coultas.

Violet is described as a white girl, 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 43 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink jacket.(Hawaiʻi Police Department, X/Candice Echternacht , Skidi band)
Officials believe she may have been taken in violation of a court order.

The alert went out Wednesday night, urging the public to keep an eye out for Violet, who was last spotted around 10 p.m. on July 12 at the airport. She had been traveling with her mother, who does not have legal custody.

Violet is described as white, about 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 43 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink jacket, pink sweater, light-colored shorts, and white shoes.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
