Lily Collins has the internet divided over how ‘unhealthy’ she looks at New York Fashion Week

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins attended Calvin Klein's show at New York Fashion Week. The 36-year-old actor chose a two-piece co-ord set. While her midriff-baring outfit featured her flat stomach and abs, some fans expressed concern over how frail she appeared. Lily Collins wore a sequin ensemble to Calvin Klein's New York Fashion Show. (PC: IG/@cosmoindia)

More about the look

Lily wore a sequin two-piece co-ord set. The top was a cropped camisole-style top with noodle straps. The sequins had a pearlescent sheen and matched the midi skirt. For footwear, she opted for metallic stilettos. In tune with the monochrome theme, she carried a white clutch. Much like the clean silhouette of her co-ord set, her hairstyle was also styled in a sleek bob. The ensemble is clean and minimalist, while also ticking the checkboxes of glam style with the pearlescent sequins and a crop cami top with noodle straps. This look embodies the clean girl aesthetic's alter glam persona for sure.

But why didn't the comment sections pass the vibe check? Fans were more worried, paying attention more to her slender frame than the outfit.

Mixed reactions

The comment section had mixed reactions, with the most common one being her fans voicing worry about her appearance. While the midriff-baring top may be flaunting her abs, some highlighted that it looked too flat, possibly unhealthy even. One user wrote, “Is she alright? That stomach does not look healthy.”

Some expressed heartfelt sadness, wishing for her good health. They commented, "I really like you @lilyjcollins I admire you a lot as an actress and truly enjoy your work. But as a woman and as a mother of girls, I can’t help but feel worried about this post. It doesn’t seem healthy, and it makes me a bit sad. Still, I wish you all the best and hope you continue to be very successful."

Unfortunately, not all comments were from well-wishers, as some trolled, questioning her eating habits, “What does she eat ??? Like does she eat." Another added, “When u eat only lettuce and thinking you’re healthy.”

Amid the speculations of an eating disorder (ED) in the comment section, some fans defended her and urged people to stop policing her body. The user wrote, “If she wasn’t healthy she wouldn’t have that hair, she wouldn’t walk on heels like she does. Facts. Stop talking about her body, her ED or her health, she is a grown up beautiful and successful woman.” Likewise, another fan also shared that some people struggle to gain weight naturally, “Some people cannot gain weight. Leave her alone.”