Emily in Paris star Lily Collins welcomes first baby with Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have officially entered a new chapter—parenthood! The actress, 35, and the filmmaker, 41, shared the exciting news on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their growing family. Their heartfelt announcement was filled with gratitude and love, marking a special milestone in their journey together. Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl(Instagram)

Lily Collins welcomes first baby via surrogate

The Emily in Paris star, 35, and her husband, Charlie McDowell, 41, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Tove Jane McDowell. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Collins posted a sweet photo of their newborn snuggled up in a bassinet, wrapped in a monogrammed blanket.

Also read: Rising Korean-American ice skater, 13, killed in D.C. plane crash; shines in newly surfaced competition video

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” Collins shared in a joint Instagram post with her husband.

“Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again,” the caption continued.

According to TMZ, the actress welcomed her first child via surrogate earlier this week in Northern California. Sarah Hyland gushed, “I’m sobbinggggg,” while Amanda Seyfried sweetly added, “This is perfect. So so happy for you four,” seemingly including Collins’ beloved dog, Redford, in the celebration.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s love story began in 2019 when they crossed paths on the set of Gilded Rage. Sparks flew instantly, and Collins later admitted on Live with Kelly and Mark that she knew from the moment they met that she wanted to marry him.

Also read: OpenAI releases cheaper o3-mini model in wake of DeepSeek threat from China

Though they kept much of their relationship private, the couple made things Instagram official in August 2019 while Collins was filming Emily in Paris. A year later, in September 2020, McDowell—son of Hollywood icons Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell—proposed with a one-of-a-kind rose-cut diamond ring.

Collins shared the joyful news on Instagram, writing, “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…” The two tied the knot in a picturesque Colorado ceremony in September 2021, with Collins calling McDowell her “forever.” Their romance has since remained strong, leading them to this exciting new chapter as parents.