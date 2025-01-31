Rising Korean-American ice skater, 13, killed in D.C. plane crash; shines in newly surfaced competition video

Jinna Han, a 13-year-old promising figure skater, was among the 64 passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided midair with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers. As of Thursday, an official White House statement indicated that there were no survivors from the tragic crash. So far, 40 bodies have been recovered. Jinna had been a member of The Skating Club of Boston since 2020. Jinna Han, a talented 13-year-old skater from the Skating Club of Boston, died in a plane crash with her mother. ( Boston Skating Club)

Korean figure skater dies in American Airlines crash

Jinna Han, a 13-year-old figure skater, was among the victims of the tragic plane crash, along with her mother, Jin Han. The two had been longtime members of the Skating Club of Boston, where Jinna was known for her grace, determination, and sportsmanship. Doug Zeghibe, the club’s CEO, speaking to CBS, described her as a talented competitor who was also incredibly kind and supportive of her peers.

Jinna and her family had lived in Mansfield, Massachusetts, for over a decade, and news of the tragedy deeply affected their community.

Han was among six members of the Skating Club of Boston who lost their lives in the crash, including her mother, teenager Spencer Lane and his mother, Christine Lane; and coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, the 1994 world figure skating champions who represented Russia.

Footage of Jinna Han performing free skate surfaces

A resurfaced video of Han's 2025 Eastern Sectionals performance has emerged shortly after authorities confirmed there were no survivors from the plane crash. The November YouTube clip, showcasing her last major competition, features the teen beaming as she performs in a sparkling pink dress, landing six triple jumps. Her fourth-place finish in both the free skate and overall secured her a spot on the National High-Performance Development Team after the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Meanwhile, Spencer Lane was also a rising figure skater who began the sport just three years ago. The 16-year-old left Barrington High School to pursue skating full-time at The Skating Club of Boston, where Jinna also trained.

Team USA skaters who trained alongside her at The Skating Club of Boston shared heartfelt tributes, with Olympian Mirai Nagasu calling her loss "especially personal" and Jimmy Ma praising her remarkable skill at just 13 years old, in a conversation with People.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that several members of their community were onboard the ill-fated flight, returning from a development camp. Among them were coaches, athletes, and family members, including former Soviet pair skater Inna Volyanskaya.