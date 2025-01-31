‘Want me to go swimming?’: Trump mocks journalist's question on visiting plane crash site

During a press briefing, President Donald Trump's sarcastic response to a journalist's question about visiting the crash site of an American Airlines flight did not sit well with many viewers who watched the clip online. Donald Trump news live: President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House(AP)

When asked if he planned to visit the site, Trump quipped, "You want me to go swimming?" The crash, which involved an American Airlines flight and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, tragically resulted in the deaths of all 67 people on board.

Trump ridicules journalist's question about plane crash site visit

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash, and preliminary findings are expected in the coming weeks. According to CNN, around 40 bodies have been recovered so far.

Also read: Resign or get fired: Donald Trump's ultimatum to several top FBI officials

On Thursday, reporters gathered at the White House for a press briefing. A reporter asked President Trump about his plans to visit a specific site. Trump responded, "I do have a plan to visit, but not the site. What is the site? Water? Are we going to go swimming?"

Many social media users condemned Trump's response as "callous" and "heartless." Some expressed disappointment over his lack of empathy, with one user commenting that it displayed a "profoundly unserious" attitude. Others defended his actions while slamming the reporters for asking ‘stupid’ questions given the scale of the tragedy.

Despite his dismissive remarks, Trump stated he would be meeting with some of the families of the crash victims but did not specify when. "I will be meeting with some people that were very badly hurt with their family members, obviously, but I'll be meeting with some of the families, yeah," he said.

Trump signs executive order on Aviation safety following deadly crash

Trump also signed an executive order titled "Immediate Assessment of Aviation Safety." In his order, Trump criticised diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, claiming they could have played a role in the crash. However, he did not provide evidence or details to support these claims.

Also read: Donald Trump confirms ‘there are no survivors’ in devastating Washington DC plane crash | LIVE updates

Before any official investigation results were released, Trump suggested that DEI policies could have contributed to the crash, reasoning that “if they don't have a great brain, they're not going to be very good at what they do.”