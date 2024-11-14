Tension brewing on Emily in Paris set after Lucas Bravo’s negative comments: Report

Earlier this year, Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo was very blunt with his take on the show’s storyline, and it has reportedly not gone down well within the team. According to a new report, the team is upset about his views, and his future in the show is shrouded in doubt. Also read: Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 trailer: Lily Collins all set for her Roman holiday. Watch Lucas Bravo's comments are not a hit with Emily in Paris crew.

Not-so-happy family

Last month, Lucas, 36, raised eyebrows when he told French outlet Le Figaro that the show does not “stimulate” him and was debating exiting the series.

“Everyone is so upset about the remarks he made,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that “there is going to be a lot of tension” on set if the actor decides to come back for Season 5.

However, the insider insisted the “show will go on with or without Lucas”, stressing, “The show is ‘Emily in Paris’ — not ‘Gabriel in Paris’”.

About his remarks

In the interview, Lucas said that he was not happy about his character’s development and wanted his role to find a bit of panache again.

He felt his character’s on-again, off-again relationship was “a bit archaic”. “I don’t want to be part of a cog that tends not to consider the intelligence of the spectators,” he said, noting that he doesn’t “really have any freedom” on set.

In another interview with IndieWire, Lucas said that his character has been “slowly turned into guacamole”.

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him,” he said.

Lucas added, “It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5 […] because my contract ends at Season 4. I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore.”

He also suggested that showrunners are hesitant to add any big shake-ups to the script after its viral success.

About the show

The Andrew Fleming-led series became an instant success following its October 2020 release and was renewed for its fifth season in September. Lily Collins is seen in the titular character, a 30-something woman who moves to Paris for work and finds herself in a messy love triangle with Bravo’s character, a chef named Gabriel.

After lots of ups and downs, including a fake pregnancy scare, Season 4 ended with Emily moving to Rome with a new love interest. It shows Gabriel getting left behind in Paris. It also stars Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu among others.