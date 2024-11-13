Menu Explore
Chamère, Emily in Paris’s signature drink is now real and available to try

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 13, 2024 05:49 PM IST

Inspired by the show’s Parisian charm, this ready-to-drink cocktail offers fans a sip of the City of Light at home

Fancy a taste of Paris without the plane ticket? Thanks to Emily in Paris, you can now sip on Chamère, the once-fictional cocktail that’s now real and ready to be enjoyed.

Chamère is available in sleek 250ml cans, with each one containing 10.5% alcohol
Chamère is available in sleek 250ml cans, with each one containing 10.5% alcohol

What started as a witty idea from Emily in season three has now made its way from script to sip. Inspired by the French classic Kir Royale, Chamère is a blend of sparkling wine and blackcurrant crème de cassis, packaged in a sleek 250ml can that’s easy to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

On the show, Emily portrayed by Lily Collins pitches this playful twist on a canned cocktail to her friend Camille’s family, the makers of Champére champagne.

Now, fans can get a taste of that Parisian charm in real life, with Chamère’s fun, fruity flavors adding a fresh twist to any occasion. It’s sweet, lightly tart, and brings that chic “je ne sais quoi” straight from the streets of Paris.

Chamère is available in sleek 250ml cans, with each one containing 10.5% alcohol. It’s sold in four-packs for $26.99.

