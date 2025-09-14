Disha Patani makes 1st public appearance days after firing outside her Bareilly home, attends Calvin Klein's NY event

Actor Disha Patani made her first public appearance and attended Calvin Klein's New York event just days after the firing incident outside her home. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Calvin Klein and Disha shared a joint post from her visit to the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 event. Disha Patani shared a post on Instagram.

Disha Patani made 1st public appearance after firing outside her home

In the video, Disha was seen wearing a black outfit and heels. The actor smiled and gave different poses for the paparazzi outside the venue. She also waved at them as she made her way inside. The caption read, "@dishapatani, Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 by Veronica Leoni, New York City."

Fans react to Disha's post

Reacting to the post, Mouni Roy said, "My baby." A fan wrote, "You just fire on the event." A person commented, "Neither your family nor you is standing alone Disha." A comment read, "Great to see that million dollars smile back." A few fans called her "stunning", "fashion icon" and "global star."

About the firing incident

Shots were fired outside Disha's father's residence at Civil Lines, Bareilly, in the early hours of Friday. After that, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer and Disha's father, told news agency ANI on Saturday that the assailants fired about 8-10 rounds at his home.

"Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence. Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility, but it is not clear yet," he had said. According to police, two motorbike-borne assailants fired at the residence around 3.30 am.

Disha's upcoming films

Fans will see Disha in a cameo role in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Disha will next star in Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.