'Definitely not on Taylor Swift's wedding list': Internet hates Sydney Sweeney-Scooter Braun's Central Park romance

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's alleged romance is all over the internet, and netizens are not impressed. The two were recently spotted kissing and sitting on a rock in New York's Central Park. Even before the video went viral, Sydney and Scooter's relationship had been making the headlines. The couple reportedly started dating in September. Netizens are skeptical of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's romance, calling it staged and performative. (REUTERS)

Internet reacts to Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's romance

In the now viral video, the two are first seen sitting on a rock, having a conversation, and then sharing a kiss. While this video is certainly gaining a lot of eyeballs, not everyone seems impressed by it. Fans took to the comments section of the video to share their honest opinions on the matter. Many think the whole thing looked artificial and planned.

“This looks so staged.. it’s awkward,” one user on Instagram said. “Omg so performative,” another said. “Staged much?” Another remarked.

“This gotta be one of those paid relationships,” one user said. “This looks like it was shot via National Geographic lol,” another observed.

Some people, though, were not convinced that Braun is good enough for the actress. Another user took a dig at their relationship by bringing up Braun's controversy with singer Taylor Swift and wrote, “Definitely not on Taylor Swift's wedding list.”

Also read: Scooter Braun net worth: How much does Sydney Sweeney's rumored romantic interest earn?

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s relationship

Braun is a music producer and was married before. The 44-year-old also has three children from his former wife, Page Six. The two reportedly met at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice in June this year.

The report claimed, they also spent the Labor Day weekend together at a lakeside in California and also had a date night later that month in Los Angeles.

Braun was also at the birthday celebrations of the actress and their relationship was going ‘full throttle’ by the end of September, as per a source quoted by Page Six.