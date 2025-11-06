Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun confirm romance; photographed sharing a kiss in New York City's Central Park

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney and talent manager Scooter Braun, have seemingly confirmed rumours regarding dating each other after the two were seen kissing during an outing in New York City’s Central Park, earlier this week. The actor and the music executive sat together on a rock in the park, where they were photographed sharing a kiss and spending time together.

According to a source quoted by the magazine Scooter’s friends were pleased to see him with Sweeney. “They say it's been a long time since they've seen him this settled in a relationship, and they can tell how much he admires her. He thinks she's smart, kind, and fun, and she appreciates how he really sees her for who she is beyond all the noise,” the insider was quoted as saying.

The two have been spotted together on several occasions in New York in recent days, including a visit to a comedy club recently. In September, People magazine had reported that the pair were “casually” dating.

Sweeney recently ended her engagement with Jonathan Davino. She was previously linked to her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. Scooter meanwhile, was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 until their separation in 2021. Their divorce was finalised in 2022, and they share three children.

The Central Park sighting came around the same time when Sweeney discussed her relationship status in an interview with GQ. “I don’t think I’m looking for a man right now. What I’ve learned this year is that I have a really, really amazing group of girlfriends and I am strong and independent and that I’m going to be okay,” she said.

She added, “If love finds me, love finds me. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I hope love finds me, but I’m not the type of person that wants to go out all the time. And I do believe in true love and wanting to be with someone for the rest of my life. So I’m not going to…you won’t see me jumping around a lot of places.”