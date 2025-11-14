Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get a cute anniversary wish and a pic from her bodyguard

November 14 marks the seventh wedding anniversary of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. And one of the most special wishes came from Deepika's bodyguard Jalaluddin Shaikh. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their 7th anniversary today.

Jalaluddin took to social media to share a photo of himself with the couple. It seemed to have been shot on the same day as their photoshoot with daughter Dua. Deepika was seen in a red suit and Ranveer in a beige kurta. Their bodyguard also looked sharp in a white shirt and dark pants.

A sweet wedding anniversary wish

He wrote for the couple, “Happy Anniversary both of you.”

Deepika and Ranveer's fans loved the sweet gesture. “Aww all three of you are looking fabulous,” read a comment. “This is such a cute picture,” wrote another. “Mashallah iconic picture bhai,” wrote a fan.

Jalaluddin has been working as Deepika's bodyguard for many years now. She even gave him a shoutout on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show once.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, surrounded by close family and friends. They followed both Konkani and Sindhi traditions to honour their respective cultures. The wedding was deeply private, with only a few official photos released later, showing the couple radiating joy and warmth. Their celebrations continued with grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai, where they greeted industry colleagues and fans who had eagerly awaited their first appearance as a married couple.

What's next for the couple?

Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King. It will also star Rani Mukerji and Suhana Khan and will be directed by Sidharth Anand. Ranveer will be seen next in Dhurandar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

Deepika and Ranveer became parents to Dua in September 2024. On her first birthday, Deepika and Ranveer finally revealed her face to the world.