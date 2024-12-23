Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reveal daughter Dua's face to paparazzi at private event

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood earlier this year when they welcomed their baby daughter Dua. Since then, their fans have been eager to see their daughter's face. Now, according to the paparazzo, the couple have revealed their daughter's face but only to the paparazzi on Monday and requested them not to click the photos. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face but only to the paparazzi.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reveal Dua's face to paparazzi

The couple invited the paparazzi to their home for an informal meet and greet and introduced their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. The couple requested the paparazzi to not click their daughter's pictures, however, they posed for the camera. While Deepika wore a beige gown, Ranveer was seen in an all-white outfit.

In one of the pictures, the couple couldn't take their eyes off each other, and in one of the videos, Ranveer planted a kiss on Deepika's cheeks. Sharing the videos and photos from the meet and greet session, a paparazzi account wrote, "Baby DUA who looks as angelic as an angel, is definitely all set to become the cynosure of every eye! As they say...nazar naa lag jaaye ...)."

Internet users couldn't stop adoring the couple. One of the comments read, "Deepika looks so cute!!" Another commented, "Made for each other." Another fan wrote, "such cute parents." Another comment read, "Beautiful family, and Deepika you look sooooo cute." While some other fans questioned about Dua's pictures.

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed Akaay's face

Even Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their son Akaay's face to the paparazzi at the airport and requested them not to click pictures of their son. The actor promised to pose for the paparazzi when the kids are not around.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were last seen in Singham Again which also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film took a bumper opening despite clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, however, later slowed down at the box office.