Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua gets a present from her daadi; fans call Bhavnani’s ‘best in laws’

Three months ago, a new star kid was born. We are talking about Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first child. On September 8 this year, the star couple welcomed their daughter into the world. Last month, the proud parents officially introduced their baby girl to the world with a special post on social media, revealing her beautiful name— Dua Padukone Singh, the answer to their prayers. Well, on December 8, Dua turned three months old. Celebrating this very special occasion, Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani decided to give her granddaughter a thoughtful gift. Deepika and Ranveer's daughter Dua got a special gift from daadi as she turned 3 months old

Deepika and Ranveer with latter's mother Anju

Dua’s daadi donated her hair. Sharing the news, along with pictures of her new look and thick locks after being cut off, Anju penned a heartwarming note. It read, “Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time.” Her social media handle is private, but soon enough Ranveer’s mother’s post went viral on the internet.

On a Reddit thread, lauding Dua’s doting daadi, one social media user shared, “That’s so sweet! 🥹💗The note for baby Dua is heartwarming🫶🏻 All the bhavnani’s have beautiful hair. I’ll forever be jealous of their hair! Also, this isn’t the first time she’s donated her hair. She does it every few years after growing it out, which is very generous of her,” whereas another fan gushed, “Bhavnani’s seem like the best in laws. They are low key but so supportive. If I remember correctly, Anju also kept liking tweets supporting DP after the KWK pr debacle.”

Meanwhile, many others were in awe of Anju’s thick luscious locks. For instance, one comment read, “So thoughtful!! Also, the Bhavnanis have surely lucked out with their hair genes, such great volume 🤌,” whereas another fan pointed out, “Someone here mentioned how amazing Ranveer’s mother’s and sister’s hair are! Now I know what they were talking about.”

Well, Dua is lucky to have such a loving family. We wish her all the happiness!