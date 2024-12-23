Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 in the making? Fans think so after Dharma's cryptic post

Recently, Dharma Productions shared a still from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s much-loved film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The post now has internet abuzz with speculations of a possible sequel to the hit film. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Dharma sparks speculations about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani part 2

On Monday, Dharma Productions took to Instagram and shared a scene from the 2013 hit film, captioning the post, “Humein inse pyaar ho jaayega…phir se! #StayTuned.” The caption had fans speculating if this was a hint about the sequel or the film’s re-release in theatres.

Internet users reacted to the post. One of the comments read, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2.0?” Another commented, “Is it YJHD 2 or Re-release?” Another wrote, “very excited for the sequel, but please don’t spoil it.” Another comment read, “Why am I assuming YJHD 2 (crossed fingers and crying emojis)?" While fans are excited about a possible sequel, it might just be a hint towards the film’s re-release since many old films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zara, and Tumbbad also re-released in theatres this year and did good business at the box office.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone alongside Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was a major box office success upon release and was the third film to cross ₹ 300 crore worldwide after 3 Idiots and Ek Tha Tiger.

What Ranbir Kapoor said about Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani's sequel

Earlier, during an interaction with his fans, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's sequel and said, “I think Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel... Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years. I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.”