Deepika Padukone brings baby daughter Dua to Mumbai after rocking Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert. Watch

We have finally got a glimpse of Deepika Padukone with her baby daughter Dua Padukone Singh. She was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, carrying the baby in her arms. Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai and was spotted carrying Dua in her arms.

Deepika was seen in a red outfit and dark sunglasses, with her hair tied in a bun. She carried Dua in a baby carried, strapped to her chest. She quickly got into her car and did not pose for the paparazzi.

Deepika x Diljit

This appearance comes two days after Deepika made her first public appearance after Dua's birth on Saturday at the Bengaluru concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh.

She not only attended the concert but also joined Diljit on stage and gave him a quick Kannada lesson that has taken the internet by storm. In a video shared on his Instagram account, Diljit spotted Deepika in the audience and gave her a warm shoutout before calling her on stage.

"We've seen her on the big screen, so beautiful. She's made a place in Bollywood on her own. You should be proud, we are all proud," said Diljit, as the crowd went gaga.

Dua Padukone Singh's arrival

On Diwali, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message.

The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

They were last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again, in which Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.