Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni can't stop smiling as she enjoys fan moment with AP Dhillon

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon recently enthralled the fans with his energetic concert in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni also attended the concert with her father Bharat Sahni and later enjoyed a fan girl moment when she met the singer. Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara meets AP Dhillon.

(Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor is concerned about daughter Samara’s presence on Instagram: It’s because of all the trolling)

Samara Sahni poses with AP Dhillon

On Friday, Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law and businessman Bharat Sahni shared a few photos from his daughter Samara's fan girl moment with AP Dhillon. Samara's excitement was very evident as she couldn't stop smiling while posing with the singer for the photos. Samara also carried cool sunglasses with the singer's initials, 'AP', and a white heart on them.

Samara Sahni and Bharat Sahni with AP Dhillon.

Samara Sahni poses with AP Dhillon.

In one of the photos, Samara was seen sitting and having a conversation with the singer as they both were seen smiling and looking at each other. In another photo, Samara posed alongside the singer and couldn't stop blushing. Ranbir's niece kept it casual for the concert as she wore a nude colored jacket along with blue denims. On the other hand, AP Dhillon looked stylish in a puffer jacket that he paired with a grey sweatshirt and black denim.

Samara is the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni. Riddhima recently starred in Karan Johar's show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and Samara also made an appearance during the Karwa Chauth celebration episode. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni told Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday that for her daughter, Ananya Panday is her idol.

About AP Dhillon's concert

AP Dhillon's The Brownprint India Tour commenced on December 7 in Mumbai where Malaika Arora also joined the singer on stage. He recently performed in Delhi on December 14 wherein he was joined by Honey Singh. Now, the singer is all set to conclude his India tour with a final performance in Chandigarh on December 21. Joining Dhillon on stage will be his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon.