Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's ' 250-crore' Mumbai home finally complete but internet isn't impressed. Watch

Ranbir and Alia's home completed

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the multi-storeyed building was seen almost complete. The six-floor building has been named after Ranbir’s late grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. The building has been coloured in grey and light blue with glass balconies and large windows.

Fans not impressed by final look

However, not many fans were impressed by the look of the building. A person said, "Come to Punjabi Bagh or Prithviraj Road in Delhi, this is not a bungalow this is a builder floor." "Look like office cabins," commented another person. "Poor choice, it should have garden, natural beauty," said a fan.

People compare it with Elvish Yadav's home

A few fans compared it with YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house. A person said, “I thought it was Elvish's new house.” "Woah. It looks so similar to Elvish's house," read another comment.

About Ranbir and Alia's new home

Earlier this year, a Bollywood Life report had said that Ranbir 'will name the bungalow' in his and Alia's daughter Raha's name. Reportedly this will make Raha the 'youngest and richest star kid' in Bollywood. The report had said that the new bungalow cost Ranbir and family ' ₹250 crore', and is the 'most expensive' celebrity bungalow in Mumbai, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.

It is also speculated that after the bungalow is ready, the entire Kapoor family – including Neetu Kapoor – will stay together under one roof. Alia and Ranbir currently live with Raha at Vastu.