Ananya Panday says Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone stands up for every person on set in a ‘very polite way’

Ananya lauds Deepika for standing up for every person on sets

Talking about Deepika Padukone, Ananya said, “When I started out in the industry, I didn't really know that one could really stand up and reinforce what they want. I used to simply do what I was asked to do. Deepika is a woman who stands up for every person on the set, in a very polite way. Because whenever a girl speaks up she is called bossy, or difficult to work with, but she used to convey her needs in a very polite and empathetic way, which made me realize that there is a way in which you can do this.”

Ananya reveals how Deepika inspired her

“Deepika inspired me as a younger female actress to go on further to make a change. Now, I do speak up when I am not comfortable doing certain things or saying certain things because I don't want a young girl to be spoken to in a certain manner because I am being shown like that on-screen. So now I am way more conscious about my choices, more than I have been in the past,” she added.

About Gehraiyaan

Ananya and Deepika worked together in Gehraiyaan. Released in 2022, the film is a romantic drama film directed by Shakun Batra. Apart from Deepika and Ananya, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah. It premiered on Prime Video India. The film received mixed reviews.

About Ananya and Deepika's films

Ananya was last seen in the Netflix India film CTRL, in which she played Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. In the coming months, Ananya will be seen in a new romantic drama titled Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film will hit the theatres in 2025. She made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019.

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again. She plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.