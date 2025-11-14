Tabu at 54 slays as showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's star-studded fashion show in Mumbai: Pics and video

The actor commanded attention in a black long-sleeved jacket, immediately drawing cheers from the crowd, which included veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, among others.

Tabu's black and white look was bold and beautiful

Tabu, who turned 54 on November 4, rocked black trousers, black cowl-neck tunic and matching black coat featuring intricate silver hand embroidery and scintillating silver crystals. She completed her dramatic black-and-white ethnic Indian look with a bold red lip, opting for a glam high bun and heavily kohled eyes. Her shiny black loafers were equal parts stylish and practical and added a classic touch to her overall look.

More details of Tabu's luxury-meets-fantasy outfit

Sharing photos of the actor on Instagram on November 13, the designers wrote, “When the OGs unite - Tabu mesmerised as the showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s interpretation of ‘A Thousand and One Nights’ at Art Mumbai. She wears black parallel trousers and a matching cowl neck tunic adorned with silver hand embroidery.”

They added: “The ensemble is crowned with a new edition of the maximal Architectural coat, reinvented with scintillating silver crystals and thousands of sequins hand-embroidered on a black base – invoking a nocturnal celebration, which was the central theme of the show. The outfit features an abundance of pure chamois satin and crepe de chine, fusing luxury and fantasy with master craftsmanship.” Fans left comments like ‘stunning’, ‘fantabulous’, ‘gorgeous’ and ‘regal’ on Tabu's latest photos.