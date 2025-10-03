Fashion designer Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla calls this star kid new-age Salman Khan, it is not Aryan Khan or Ahaan Panday

Over the past few years, several star kids have made their way into Bollywood. Among them are Ibrahim Ali Khan, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. And people are already choosing their favourites. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla feel that this young star is the new age Salman Khan,

Abu-Sandeep talks about new generation of starkids

In a recent appearance on The Namrata Zakaria Show, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared their thoughts on these emerging talents and their journeys.

Speaking about Ibrahim Ali Khan, they remarked, “He’s a born star, an absolute superstar. He’s like the new-age Salman Khan. He has a certain pizzazz that sets him apart. Sara (Ali Khan), on the other hand, is incredibly intelligent. She went to New York, studied hard, and at one point even considered becoming a lawyer.”

Discussing Agastya Nanda’s upcoming film Ikkis, Sandeep Khosla said, “I think he’s going to do really well. He’s in great hands. Sriram Raghavan is a fantastic director. We wish him all the best. He’s talented and has what it takes to succeed," Abu Jani added.

Reflecting on their personal interactions with these young actors, Abu shared that they still think of them as kids, as they have seen them as a group. They are particularly fond of Dimple Kapadia's daughters, Twinkle and Rinki Khanna, too.

Sandeep also talks about Naomika and Aarav

Sandeep added that as times have changed, today's kids are far more independent. They could have suggested things to Abhishek Bachchan or Shweta Bachchan Nanda, but their children make their own choices. They also mentioned how Naomika Safran, Rinke's daughter, decides for herself. They remarked that she is an attractive, polite, and well-brought-up kid who is like any other normal teenage girl of today.

The designers also discussed Aarav Bhatia’s choice to pursue fashion over films. They informed that he is studying design in one of the best colleges and is passionate about fashion with a creative mindset.