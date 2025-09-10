Deepika Padukone celebrates 1st birthday of daughter Dua with this special handmade gift: ‘My love language’

Actor Deepika Padukone whipped up a sweet celebration for her daughter Dua's first birthday on Tuesday. She baked a cake for her little one, and declared that it is her love language. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are yet to reveal the face of their daughter Dua.

Deepika Padukone bakes cake for Dua

Deepika and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua turned one on Tuesday. A day later, Deepika took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter’s first birthday celebration with the picture of a homemade cake.

The actor shared a picture of the cake along with the caption which read, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday! (balloon and evil eye emoj).”

The image features the chocolate cake sitting on a white cake stand, adorned simply with a single golden candle in the center, highlighting Dua’s first milestone. A slice has already been cut out. The cake is surrounded by pastel flowers and a candle on a candle stand in the background.

Deepika's fans were overjoyed to catch a glimpse of Dua's birthday celebration and flooded the comment section with excited messages.

Many comments read “aww”. “Finally, at least posted something,” one wrote, with another sharing, “This is so sweet, a sweet cake from the sweetest mother for baby Dua.”

“Omgg you made this,” one gushed, with one comment reading, “Thank you Dp”.

“Cutest,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Happy birthday to baby dua this is the cutest thing ever deepika you’re such a sweet mamma.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer was photographed at a dubbing studio in Bandra on Tuesday. He was seen posing for the photographers.

Ranveer and Deepika embrace parenthood

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

On the professional front, Ranveer has exciting projects lined up, including Aditya Dhar's upcoming film and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. It released in theatres last year. She was recently announced as the female lead for a sci-fi film from filmmaker Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun. Produced by Sun Pictures, it is tentatively titled AA22 x A6. It is believed she will also be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan in the film King.