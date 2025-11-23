Centre says 'no intention' of presenting bill on Chandigarh's administration in Parliament's winter session

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday that the Central government has “no intention” of presenting any bill on Chandigarh's administration in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Parliament's winter session will begin on December 1st, 2025. (File/Bloomberg)

The MHA said that the proposal is to just simplify the Centre's law-making process for Chandigarh and that it is still “under consideration” with the Central government, adding that “no final decision” has been taken on the proposal.

Clarifying what the proposal might entail or might not entail, particularly after it triggered uproar in Punjab's political circle, the Centre clarified that it does not seek to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure. “Nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana,” it added.

Dismissing the matter as something not to be concerned about, the Centre said that it will reach a suitable decision on the proposal only after consulting with all stakeholders and keeping Chandigarh's interests in the mind.

“A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament,” it said.

What is Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025

According to several reports, Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, sought to include Chandigarh under the Constitution's Article 240 with other Union territories with no legislatures of their own, empowering the President to to frame regulations for Chandigarh.

Currently, the Union Territories under Article 240 are — Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry.

Punjab's governor currently acts as the administrator of Chandigarh.

The reports of the bill to be introduced triggered a massive uproar in Punjab, with several politicians labelling it as an attempt to snatch Chandigarh from Punjab.