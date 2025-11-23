‘Attack on Punjab’: Centre's move to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 sparks outrage

A major political controversy has broken out after the central government announced plans to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution. If this happens, the President will get the power to issue direct regulations for the Union Territory. At present, Chandigarh is run by the Punjab Governor, since the city serves as the shared capital of both Punjab and Haryana. Punjab leaders argued that the proposal threatens their claim to the city, igniting fierce opposition from AAP, Congress, and Akali Dal.

A Parliament bulletin has revealed that the government intends to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025 during the Winter Session beginning December 1, as accessed by news agency PTI. The ruling AAP as well as the Congress and Akali Dal have strongly opposed the idea, calling it unfair to Punjab.

ALSO READ | Parliament winter session: Political row as Centre lists Bill to allow Prez to frame regulations for Chandigarh

What Article 240 says

Article 240 allows the President to frame regulations for certain Union Territories such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry. Chandigarh is not currently covered under this article.

Why Chandigarh is sensitive

Chandigarh became a Union Territory in 1966 after Haryana was separated from Punjab. It continues to be the joint capital of both states and is overseen by an administrator, who is the Governor of Punjab. Leaders in Punjab have long insisted that Chandigarh rightfully belongs to the state, and have often demanded that Haryana should have its own separate capital.

Reactions from leaders

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly criticised the Centre’s step, accusing it of trying to “take away” Punjab’s capital. He said Chandigarh was built on Punjabi land and would always remain part of the state.

“This amendment is against the interest of Punjab. We will not allow the conspiracy being hatched against Punjab by the Central Government to succeed at all. Only Punjab has the right to Chandigarh, which was built by destroying our villages in Punjab. We will not let our right go to waste. Therefore, we will take whatever steps we have to take,” he wrote on X.

ALSO READ | Chandigarh set for another turbulent day as farmers, PU groups brace for major protests on Nov 26

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also called the move an attack on Punjab’s identity. He said Punjabis have never accepted authoritarian decisions and will not start now.

“This mentality of undermining the federal structure and depriving Punjabis of their rights is extremely dangerous. Punjab, which has always sacrificed for the nation's security, food, water, and humanity, is today being deprived of its own share. This is not just an administrative decision, but an attack on the very soul of Punjab. History bears witness that Punjabis have never bowed before any dictatorship. Punjab will not bow even today. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will remain with Punjab,” he shared in an X post.

The opposition has also joined in. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring warned that such a move would have serious consequences. “The proposed 131st amendment to the Constitution of India envisaging to separate Chandigarh from Punjab is quite worrying. If legislated, it will have a serious fallout in Punjab…This is an ill advised misadventure which will have serious repercussions. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab. Any attempt to change its status will be met with unprecedented resistance. Just because its transfer back to its parent state has been delayed, does not weaken the case and cause of Punjab,” his post stated.

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposal was an attack, and vowed to oppose it at every level.

“I have called an EMERGENCY MEETING of the Core Committee of the party at 2 PM on Monday at the Party Head Office in Chandigarh. I assure the people of Punjab that this anti-Punjab Bill and blatant attack on the federal structure will be fought on every front by @Akali_Dal_, and this move of the Centre will not be allowed to succeed. I reiterate: Punjab’s right over Chandigarh is non-negotiable,” he posted.

BJP assures ‘confusion’ over Chandigarh will be resolved

Facing criticism over the Centre’s proposal, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday that Chandigarh is unquestionably a part of Punjab. He added that the “confusion” surrounding the Union Territory will be cleared soon.

“Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first,” he posted on X.

ALSO READ | Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha hold protest over ‘unkept’ ₹1,000 poll promise, AAP hits back