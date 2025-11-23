Chandigarh set for another turbulent day as farmers, PU groups brace for major protests on Nov 26

Chandigarh is bracing for a day of severe disruptions on November 26, with two major mobilisations—the fifth anniversary march of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and a complete shutdown called by the Panjab University Bachao Morcha—expected to converge into a high-pressure law and order challenge for the city. Protesters storming Panjab University through Gate No. 1 on November 10. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Residents across the tricity may face gridlocks, movement restrictions and possible border closures as police prepare crowd-control measures.

The largest mobilisation is likely to come from the SKM, which will mark the fifth anniversary of the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws. While SKM and central trade unions have called for nationwide demonstrations, farmers from Punjab are preparing to march towards Chandigarh in significant numbers.

Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who heads the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) said their demand for a protest site is currently under consideration. “We have sought the Sector 34 ground as the location for our protest site and more than 5,000 farmers are expected to join the protest in Chandigarh. The administration is going to give us a location during a meeting on November 24,” he said.

Last year in September, thousands of farmers converged onto Chandigarh for a state-level dharna and stayed for over five days. They came with lodgings set up in trucks and ration supplies stocked in huge containers. The five-day demonstration drew thousands of farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), officially ended after assurances from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Adding to the city’s security concerns, the PU Bachao Morcha has announced a complete shutdown of Panjab University (PU) on November 26. The group has also threatened to gherao BJP offices in Chandigarh and Punjab if the long-pending senate election schedule is not announced by November 25.

The call for a shutdown comes just days after the November 10 protest, which threw the tricity into disarray. With PU borders sealed, commuters were stranded for hours and multiple arterial roads were choked. The campus witnessed open lawlessness as protesters—primarily from Punjab—stormed the university by breaking open locked gates. Police later registered a criminal case over the violent incidents.

Leaders of the PU Bachao Morcha say that while the scale of the November 26 mobilisation is expected to be smaller than the previous one—around 1,000–1,500 people—the gathering could still draw sizeable participation. Students from nearby villages, PU students, members of major kisan unions, and civil society groups who have been supporting the agitation over the senate election delay are expected to join.

Though the call this time is not as broad as the November 10 action, the overlapping of the PU shutdown with the SKM’s farmers’ march is likely to create pressure points across key entry roads, university-adjacent sectors, and central junctions. The Chandigarh police is expected to issue traffic and security advisories closer to the date, with possible barricading and diversions.

“We have not decided to seal the borders yet, but a heavy police force will be deployed to ensure the mobilisation does not turn unruly. We are monitoring the situation closely and have been in talks with farmers’ unions to finalise a designated protest site,” said a senior police official.