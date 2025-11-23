Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha hold protest over ‘unkept’ 1,000 poll promise, AAP hits back

Punjab BJP’s Mahila Morcha on Saturday held a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to fulfil its poll promise of giving ₹1,000 monthly to women. Punjab BJP’s Mahila Morcha state president Jai Inder Kaur along with other members protesting, in Chandigarh. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Protesters led by Mahila Morcha state president Jai Inder Kaur tried to force their way through police barricades to gherao the Punjab chief minister’s camp office but were detained. The protesters were released later.

The protesters alleged that it has been nearly 45 months since November 22, 2021, when AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal made the promise during a rally in Moga.

“We are demanding ₹45,000 due from the Punjab AAP government, as per their poll promise, should be released. Today, 45 months have passed, yet not a single rupee has reached the hands of the women who trusted the AAP,” Jai Inder Kaur said.

Kaur said both Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann have betrayed the trust of Punjab’s women, turning their so-called ‘guarantees’ into nothing but political fraud. Slamming the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order in the state, Kaur also alleged that with snatching incidents happening every day, women were not feeling safe.

“Every day, cases of snatching, assault, and crime surface across the state, exposing the grim reality of Punjab’s deteriorating security situation,” she said.

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal hit back at Kaur and asked her to instead protest against former CM Amarinder Singh, who is also her father. “She should ask her father what happened to promises made to the people of Punjab when they formed the government in 2017,” he said.

Dhaliwal reminded Kaur that Amarinder had taken a sacred oath on the holy “Gutka Sahib”, promising to end the drug menace within four weeks, provide one job per household, and give unemployment allowance to the youth.

“But after coming to power, he did not fulfil even a single promise,” Dhaliwal said.

The AAP government has so far provided government jobs to 58,000 youth, he said and challenged Kaur to give an account of just 10 jobs given during her father’s tenure.

In a statement, Dhaliwal said CM Mann has already announced that from March onwards, women will start receiving ₹1,000. Our government is committed to fulfilling every promise, said the former minister.