Beyoncé’s bold racing-inspired bodysuit steals attention at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas

Beyoncé’s latest appearance at the F1 Grand Prix made the internet pause for a moment. She showed up in a form-fitting white leather racing bodysuit, a look that felt sharp, confident, and right in line with her flair for high-impact fashion. The suit featured a deep zip front, black and red accents, and a gold crystal Louis Vuitton logo sitting prominently at the bust. Beyoncé turns the F1 paddock into her own runway(X/@F1)

The zipper was left slightly open, giving the outfit a performance-ready edge without looking costume-like.

Beyoncé at F1

She finished the outfit with black stiletto boots, which added height and clean lines to the silhouette. Red fingerless gloves brought in a pop of colour that matched the bodysuit’s detailing. A pair of aviator sunglasses completed the top half of the look, giving her the controlled, almost athletic confidence she is known for.

At one point, she carried a black coat while making her way through the venue. In other shots, she held a white helmet covered in sponsor logos - and was even photographed wearing a sleek black helmet. Fans online picked up on it immediately.

Fans cannot stop replaying the moment

The reaction online was instant. Comments poured in as clips spread across social media. One fan wrote, “The rock star has entered the chat!” Another could not get enough of the outfit: “The body the fit the EVERYTHING.” Someone else added, “Ohhhhhhh we love a Concept QUEEN,” while another viewer joked, “I’ve watched this video about 100 times.”

Jay-Z keeps it classic

Walking beside her, Jay-Z kept his outfit minimal. He wore black slacks, a black shirt and a collarless black leather jacket layered over the top. Dark sunglasses finished his look. Simple, steady and sharply styled.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z joined a long list of celebrities attending the event, including Ben Affleck, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Douglas, Machine Gun Kelly and Catherine Zeta-Jones.