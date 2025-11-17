Brad Pitt’s F1 sequel in the works? Director Joseph Kosinski says ‘we would be happy to…’

Director Joseph Kosinski has made a big revelation about a possible sequel to his recent hit F1. The Apple Original Films blockbuster features Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a famous Formula One driver who makes his comeback at the fictional APXGP team. Rumours have been rife about a sequel to the F1 movie, and the Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker has now responded to those claims. Brad Pitt's F1 will be out on streaming in December.(Reuters)

Joseph Kosinski on F1 sequel

Speaking to Variety, Kosinski said, “We are in that stage where we are just kind of dreaming up what the next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be and for Apex GP. But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it’s something that people want to see, and we would be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one.”

According to ESPN, F1 had crossed $600 million worldwide in August, becoming the highest-grossing Apple film of all time and the highest-grossing sports movie ever made. Apple CEO Tim Cook had also stated that another possible instalment was already a talking point.

"It's definitely something that's being talked about. It's been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We're so proud of it. The talent involved are such next level, and Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We're super proud of it, and we can't wait to bring it to the surface,” Cook had told Variety at the Emmys.

F1 movie streaming date

The Independent had reported earlier this year, in August, that the movie had set a record for Apple Studios as it overtook Ridley Scott’s Napoleon ($221m) and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon ($158m), to become the company’s highest-grossing theatrical release of all time.

Apple Original Films had announced that F1 The Movie will be making its global streaming debut on Apple TV on December 12.

FAQs:

Who is the director of the movie F1?

Joseph Kosinski directed the movie F1.

When will F1 make its global streaming debut?

F1 will be making its global streaming debut on December 12.

Where will F1 make its global streaming debut?

F1 will be making its global streaming debut on Apple TV.