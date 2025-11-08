Anurag Kashyap says movie promotions in Bollywood are waste of money: ‘F1 kyu chali? Brad Pitt aya tha kya India?’

Bollywood writer and director Anurag Kashyap has been candid about his disillusionment with the Hindi film industry, which he believes has become increasingly toxic. In a new conversation with Komal Nahta on his podcast, Anurag has now talked about how he finds the movie promotions to be ‘pointless’ and that there should be a ‘ceiling’ on where promotions should stop. Bollywood film director Anurag Kashyap talked about the importance of word of mouth. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Anurag shared

During the conversation, Anurag shared, “Kisi bhi cheez ko mauka nahi milta. Teen din ke beyond. Ek zamane hota tha jab cinema hall kam hote the, lekin word of mouth jyada hota tha. Mera toh simple sa logic he. Demon Slayer kyu chal rahi he? Kaun aya usme se promote karne ke liye? Hollywood film F1 kyu chali? Brad Pitt aya tha kya India promote karne (Nothing new is given a chance after 3 days. There was a time when there were fewer cinema halls and more word of mouth. I have a simple logic. Why is Demon Slayer working here? Brad Pitt's F1 worked here, but did he come to promote?)”

‘Aaj Maddock has seen so much success, be happy!’

Anurag added, "Promotion is a lot of waste of money. South mein jaisi ceiling hoti he na yaha pe bhi honi chahiye. Yaha pe kisi ki capacity promote karne ki jyada he toh jyada karta he toh chota wala kho jata hein… Yaha kaun kitna bada he usi mein khoye hue hein saare ke saare. Aaj Maddock has seen so much success, be happy! Lekin jale bhune he sab log (There is a ceiling in the South on promotions, which should be applied here as well. Here if the capacity is high for promotions, then they will do it and the smaller film gets lost in that. Today Maddock has seen so much success and people are jealous. The concern is who is the bigger one)."

Anurag's last directorial release was Nishaanchi. His film Bandar premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. As an actor, Anurag will next be seen playing the role of a fearless cop in the upcoming movie Dacoit. The film, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will feature Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.