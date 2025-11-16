F1 OTT release date: When and where to watch Brad Pitt's racing drama

F1 OTT release date: The buzz around Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 drama F1 is building fast, especially as fans anticipate its digital release. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (of Top Gun: Maverick), the film wowed audiences with realistic racing sequences filmed at actual F1 events, complemented by stunning visuals and emotional stakes. F1, starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, follows a former driver mentoring a young racer. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film blends action with heartfelt drama.

F1's OTT release details

Released theatrically on 27 June, the movie became a major hit, racking up an opening-weekend global gross of US$144 million, making it Apple Studios’ biggest-ever theatrical launch. The movie will arrive on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video starting 12 December 2025.

F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor a promising young racer, played by Damson Idris. The film blends high-speed action with heartfelt drama, offering a rare and intimate look into the world of professional racing. Its authenticity is bolstered by appearances from real teams and drivers, and by the production’s close collaboration with the Formula 1 organisation itself.

Globally, F1 has been a smashing success at the box office. The film has grossed US$631.1 million worldwide, according to box office trackers. In India alone, it has collected over ₹125 crore in gross revenue. Its massive international appeal, especially in markets like China and the UK, has helped it become the highest-grossing auto-racing film of all time and the biggest theatrical hit in Brad Pitt’s career.

About F1

F1 also features Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo in key roles. Written by Ehren Kruger, the storyline blends high-speed racing with personal redemption, charting Hayes’ journey as he navigates intense competition, team dynamics, and the pressures of the global F1 circuit. F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a once-celebrated Formula 1 driver whose promising career was cut short after a major crash forced him into early retirement. Years later, he’s pulled back into the high-pressure world of racing when he’s recruited by the fictional team APXGP to guide and mentor their young, exceptionally talented driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).