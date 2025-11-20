Imagine waking up and looking at clear and luminous skin instead of dullness and stubborn dark spots. Fascinating! But pigmentation can break your dreams. Acne, excess sun exposure, and hormonal shifts - everything causes pigmentation. 3 recognised depigmentation serums in India

Do not worry! There is a solution - a depigmentation serum. It helps you fade away your dark patches with formulations that are backed by science. Sounds interesting? Continue to read this blog to explore the top three depigmentation serums that are primarily crafted to bring back the glow on Indian skin.

PHD Beauty 2% Alpha Arbutin Depigmentation Serum

Brand Philosophy: Standing true to its name, Proven Honest Derma (PHD) Beauty is quite focused on making targeted and science-inspired formulations with clinically proven active ingredients. The approach of the brand is clinical yet subtle for people who do not want to make a hole in their pocket.

Ingredients: A combination of 2% Alpha Arbutin, Niacinamide, and the proprietary Tyrobright complex, this depigmentation serum targets dark spots and uneven skin tone while preventing the formation of new ones. Further, Arisaema Amurense Extract, Decyl Glucoside, Panthenol, and Allantoin add radiance and brighten your complexion.

Texture, Absorption and Application: For people who demand water-based, lightweight serum that caters to all skin types, this serum is a true blessing. Apply a few drops of it in your AM and PM skincare routine. You should follow up with moisturiser and SPF to keep the magical powers of Alpha Arbutin intact.

Effectiveness and Visible Results: A quick solution to dark patches, deep pigmentation, and melasma - yes, this serum shows 97% improvement in just 4 weeks. Damaged skin or stubborn marks? It will fix it. Not sure about your skin allergies? Try a patch test to check the suitability.

Price: ₹699

Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum

Brand Philosophy: Transparent and minimal formulation - Minimalist focuses on creating products with one or two active ingredients. Its packaging also reflects the clear identification of the ingredients for a safe experience.

Ingredients: 2% Alpha Arbutin, purified water, Hyaluronic Acid, Butylresorcinol, and Ferulic Acid - this mix of ingredients fades dark patches and uneven skin tone without irritating the skin. Worried about dryness? It keeps your skin hydrated, smooth, and plump all day long.

Texture, Absorption, and Application: A water-based, slightly thick but non-sticky texture; however, it leaves a little gloss on the skin. It absorbs quickly and can be used with Vitamin C and Niacinamide skincare or makeup products in the morning to see a real difference.

Effectiveness and Visible Results: As the depigmentation serum is enriched with Alpha Arbutin and Butylresorcinol, it delivers gradual results in six weeks when used consistently. Beginner or new to serum for pigmentation? This will be a good choice with fewer actives for safe and effective experiences.

Price: ₹549

The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum for Dark Spots and Pigmentation

Brand Philosophy: Are you looking for a depigmentation serum that aims to deliver clinically oriented solutions? Well, look no further than The Derma Co. for a magical difference. The brand is focused on formulating products that can be effortlessly combined with dermatologists' recommended routines.

Ingredients: With a mixture of Alpha Arbutin, Kojic Acid, and Niacinamide, this depigmentation serum regulates the production of melanin while bidding goodbye to existing dark marks and inflammation. The lesser-known fact? It is made using NanoTechnology and a Deep Penetration Formula for quick absorption and brightening of the skin tone.

Texture, Absorption, and Application: Another lightweight formulation for targeting the dark spots and uneven skin tone, it does not take much time to absorb into the skin. Apply it at night for best results, and gradually make it two times a day to elevate the effects. Remember, kojic acid can cause irritation sometimes; do not forget to do a patch test.

Effectiveness and Visible Results: This serum features kojic acid, which is an effective tyrosinase inhibitor, to prevent the formation of new pigments. It shows a noticeable transformation in 8 weeks when used consistently. Remember, sunscreen is non-negotiable to keep the effects of serum in place.

Price: ₹499

Conclusion

The key to handling pigmentation effortlessly is getting yourself a product formulated with the right ingredients and ensuring consistent use. PHD Beauty 2% Alpha Arbutin Depigmentation Serum is embraced for its science-backed formulation and gentle experience for all skin types. Minimalist’s 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum is a result-oriented product with one or two active ingredients for safe use. The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum is a little intense solution with a powerful blend of botanical extracts.

The best part? All three of the depigmentation serums are focused on offering results in less than 8 weeks. Also, with depigmentation serum, sunscreen cannot take a back seat. So, choose the best option for your skin and restore your radiant complexion with the right formulation.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

