Jenna Bush Hager says Cinderella left her daughter convinced Today host ‘was going to die’

Jenna Bush Hager recently recalled her daughter's “dark” reaction to Cinderella (1950). During Monday's episode of Today show, the 44-year-old revealed the impact of the Disney film on her daughters, Mila, 12, and Poppy, 10, when they were young. Andy Cohen kicked off the conversation, criticising the plot of the fairytale. “It’s 52 minutes of cat and mouse play. I want more of the evil stepsisters and Cinderella glamming up and less of the cat and mice,” he said. File photo of Jenna Bush Hager(jennabhager/Instagram)

To this, Jenna said, “When my kids were little, my girls would watch so many of those things that they just assumed I was going to die.” The iconic film revolves around Disney Princess Cinderella, an orphaned girl who lives with her evil stepmother and stepsisters.

Narrating the strange incident, Jenna revealed that her eldest daughter approached one of her NBC colleagues, asking if she would become her stepmother after the journalist's death.

“Mila came to work here, and Donna, adorable Donna who works here, she came up to Donna and goes, ‘When my mom dies, will you be my stepmother?’ It’s dark!” Jenna recalled.

In addition to two daughters, Jenna is also a mother to 7-year-old son Hal, whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager. The couple tied the knot in 2008. The Today host's anecdote comes after she admitted last month to wanting to have more kids.

“I would have had 22 children… not 22,” she said at the time. “I had three, which feels like 21. I would have had one more. I would have rounded that out.” When her co-star Justin Sylvester suggested it was not too late for her to have more children, Jenna confessed, “It feels like that ship has sailed.”