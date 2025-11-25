Krispy Kreme launches Peanuts collection for holidays: When and where to buy?

Krispy Kreme has unveiled a new holiday collection of doughnuts, featuring Snoopy. In an official press release published Monday, the bakery chain announced its collaboration with Peanuts. Starting Saturday, November 29, the festive launch will be available nationwide at participating locations through Christmas Eve, December 24. Krispy Kreme x Peanuts collection(Krispy Kreme)

“Just like Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, our new holiday collection will bring joy, sweetness and a little extra happiness to all,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer for Krispy Kreme in an official statement on the company's website.

Meanwhile, Scott Shillet, Vice President, Global Licensing for Peanuts, said, “Peanuts has brought joy to fans during the holiday season for decades.” “As we celebrate Peanuts’ 75th anniversary this year, we look to collaborate with partners like Krispy Kreme to continue that tradition for fans of all ages.”

Krispy Kreme x Peanuts collections: What's inside?

The Krispy Kreme x Peanuts collection features three new doughnuts inspired by the world of Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz. It also brings back two fan-favourites. Below is the official description of each festive treat:

New doughnuts

Snoopy Cookies & Kreme Doughnut – a Snoopy-shaped round treat filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in vanilla-flavoured icing, and decorated with a Snoopy face. Charlie Brown Ornament Doughnut – a shell doughnut featuring brownie batter filling and yellow vanilla icing, topped with a chocolate flavored buttercreme zig-zag and ornament hook. Christmas Wreath Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut-topped with a buttercreme flavored green swirl, yellow nonpareil sprinkles, and a Snoopy and Woodstock sugar piece.

Returning items