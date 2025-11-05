National Donut Day: Krispy Kreme adds 9 new flavors in major menu overhaul

Krispy Kreme recently unveiled nine new donut flavours. The bakery chain's menu overhaul came just in time for National Donut Day, which falls on November 5. As the holiday is also observed on June 6, bakeries and restaurants are not offering special deals and discounts this Wednesday. But there is still some good news for sweet tooths as they can head to their nearest Krispy Kreme store to try the new flavours. National Donut Day 2025: Krispy Kreme unveils nine new flavours(Representational Image)

Krispy Kreme unveils 9 new donut flavours

Out of the nine flavours, five will stay on the menu permanently and four will be available for a limited time only. The release notes that Krispy Kreme will “rotate in four new doughnuts on a seasonal basis five times a year, providing donut lovers with even more flavors and choices.” According to an official press release on Krispy Kreme's official website, below are the bakery chain's latest offerings:

New Krispy Kreme permanent donut flavours

New York Cheesecake - An unglazed donut dipped in vanilla-flavoured icing, topped with graham crunch, and filled with cheesecake-flavoured Kreme.

Oreo Cookies and Kreme – An unglazed donut filled with Oreo cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo cookie pieces, and drizzled with vanilla-flavoured icing.

Original Glazed Cake – The company's Original Glazed flavour in a classic, old-fashioned cake donut.

Cinnamon Apple Filled – An unglazed donut filled with apple cinnamon filling and tossed in a powdered cinnamon-flavoured coating.

Original Glazed Kreme Filled Donut – An Original Glazed donut filled with Kreme filling.

New Krispy Kreme seasonal donuts