Pennsylvania Supreme Court election results: Were Kevin Dougherty, Christine Donohue, and David Wecht retained?

In the 2025 general election, Pennsylvania voters approved the retention of three Democratic justices on the state Supreme Court: Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht. FILE - Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty speaks at his swearing in ceremony at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Jan. 5, 2016.(AP)

These nonpartisan “yes/no” retention votes determine whether justices continue serving for another 10-year term, or until reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Donohue, Dougherty, and Wecht were all first elected in November 2015, when Democrats swept three open seats on the court. Dougherty and Wecht each secured another full 10-year term, while Donohue will serve until 2027, when she reaches the mandatory retirement age.

The court currently holds a 5-2 Democratic majority.

Who is Christine Donohue?

Christine L. Donohue, born December 25, 1952, earned her B.A. from East Stroudsburg University in 1974 and her J.D. from Duquesne University School of Law in 1979.

Before joining the bench, Donohue spent nearly three decades in private practice, notably as a shareholder at Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney, where she represented major clients such as Westinghouse Electric. She also served on the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline and the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court.

Elected to the Superior Court in 2008, she handled a large volume of appeals before winning a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2015.

Who is Kevin Dougherty?

Born on May 19, 1962, Kevin M. Dougherty graduated from Temple University in 1985 and earned his J.D. from Antioch School of Law in 1988.

Dougherty began his career as an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia before entering private practice. He was appointed to the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas in 2001 and later became Supervising Judge of the Juvenile Division in 2003.

From 2005 to 2014, he served as Administrative Judge of the Family Court, later overseeing the Trial Division. Dougherty was elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2015.

Who is David Wecht?

David N. Wecht was born on May 20, 1962, in Baltimore. He is the son of noted pathologist Cyril Wecht. He graduated from Yale University in 1984 and Yale Law School in 1987, and clerked for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge George E. MacKinnon.

Wecht practiced law from 1989 to 2003, working with Williams & Connolly and later at his own Pittsburgh firm. He was appointed to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas in 2003, serving as Administrative Judge of the Family Division from 2009 to 2011.

He was elected to the Superior Court in 2011 and joined the Supreme Court in 2015.