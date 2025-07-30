National Cheesecake Day 2025: 4 creamy cheesecake recipes to try at home

Cheesecake Day is observed on July 30, a special day dedicated to the creamy, luscious dessert. It's perfect for foodies who are always on the lookout for interesting textures in their food. The slight crunch of the crust is a delicious contrast to the smooth, velvety filling. This makes every bite flavourful and full of textures. And lastly, the toppings, whether it is fresh berries or grated chocolate, it is the final fresh touch of pure flavourful indulgence that bursts in your mouth. Cheesecake is perfect for those who appreciate nuanced flavours in a dessert.(Shutterstock)

If you are a fan of textures, flavours, and all things yummy, National Cheesecake Day is the perfect occasion to channel your inner pastry chef.

HT Lifestyle curated 4 delicious recipes from chefs, for you to try:

1. Blueberry cheesecake

Recipe by Navdeep Verma, Head Chef at Bakingo

Blueberry cheesecake has the soft, tangy taste of the berries with a creamy flavour.(PC: Bakingo)

Ingredients

For the crust:

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs (or crushed digestive biscuits)

⅓ cup melted butter

2 tablespoons sugar (optional, for a bit of sweetness)

For the filling:

680 grams (24 oz) cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup heavy cream or whipping cream

2 tablespoons cornstarch (for thickening)



For the blueberry topping:

1 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water (cornstarch slurry)

Method

Prepare the crust:

Mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar (if using) in a bowl until well combined.

Press this mixture firmly into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan to form an even crust.

Refrigerate for at least 15–20 minutes to set.

Make the filling:

In a large bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth and creamy with no lumps.

Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract, and mix well.

In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form (the cream holds its shape when you lift the whisk).

Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture, keeping it light and airy.

3. Thicken the filling:

In a small saucepan, heat the cornstarch and water mixture over medium heat, stirring continuously until it thickens into a gel-like consistency.

Let it cool completely.

Fold the cooled cornstarch mixture gently into the cream cheese filling to help it set firmly.

Assemble and chill:

Pour the filling over the chilled crust and spread evenly.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4–6 hours, or preferably overnight, until fully set.

Prepare the blueberry topping:

In a saucepan, combine blueberries, sugar, and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat until the berries soften,

Stir in the cornstarch slurry and cook, stirring constantly, until the topping thickens and becomes glossy.

Allow it to cool to room temperature.

Serve:

Remove the cheesecake from the fridge and spread the blueberry topping over the surface.

Garnish with fresh blueberries if desired.

Slice and serve chilled.



2. New York cheesecake

Chef Sheeraz Jawed, Corporate Chef at Barista Coffee

New York cheesecake is creamy and paired with coffee. (PC; Barista Coffee)

Ingredients

For the crust:

120g Marie biscuits, crushed

60g melted butter

For the cheesecake batter:

320g cream cheese, softened to room temperature

147g fresh cream

110g caster sugar

24g cornflour

29g whole egg (approximately half an egg; whisk and use half by weight)

Method

Prepare the base:

Crush the Marie biscuits into fine crumbs.

Combine with melted butter and mix until the texture resembles wet sand.

Press the mixture evenly into the base of a lined cake tin.

Chill in the refrigerator while preparing the batter.

Prepare the cheesecake batter:

In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth and lump-free.

Add caster sugar and blend until fully incorporated.

Gradually mix in the fresh cream, followed by the cornflour.

Add the whisked egg (29g) and mix until just combined. Avoid overbeating to prevent cracks during baking

Baking:

Preheat the oven to 150°C.

Pour the prepared batter over the chilled biscuit base.

Place the cake tin in a larger baking dish filled with hot water to create a bain-marie (water bath).

Bake at 150°C for 50 minutes or until the centre is just set and slightly wobbly.

Cool completely, then refrigerate for a few hours or overnight before serving.

3. Vegan Citrus Cheesecake

Recipe by Chef Apurva Kapur, Assistant Professor, Vedatya

Cheesecake can also be for vegan people. (PC: Chef Apurva Kapur)

Ingredients

For the crust:

1/2 cups (60g) raw cashews, soaked in cool water for 8 hours or in boiling water for 1 hour

1/4 cup (90g) solidified coconut cream

1/4 cup (56g) whipped cream

1 tablespoon(15g) extra virgin coconut oil, melted

1 freshly squeezed Tangerine juice

1 tablespoon icing sugar (or sweetener of choice)

2 tablespoon ground Digestive Biscuits

1 tablespoon dates, minced

1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

A pinch fine sea salt

1 grated Tangerine zest

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Method

Make sure you’ve refrigerated your coconut cream for 24 hours so that it is solidified.

Soak your cashews in cold water for 8 hours or in boiling water for 1 hour. Drain the cashews and give them a rinse.

Make the crust: In a food processor, blend the digestive biscuits until they are finely ground. Then add the dates, melted coconut oil, and a pinch or two of sea salt. Blend until the crust comes together and can be pressed between your fingers. Press into the bottom and sides of the springform pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In a food processor, blend the digestive biscuits until they are finely ground. Then add the dates, melted coconut oil, and a pinch or two of sea salt. Blend until the crust comes together and can be pressed between your fingers. Press into the bottom and sides of the springform pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Make the filling: Add the soaked and drained cashews along with the coconut cream to the food processor. Blend until the mixture resembles ricotta cheese. Add the Whipped Cream, Tangerine juice, sugar, arrowroot powder, and salt. Blend until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed. Add the orange zest, vanilla, and blend again to incorporate.

Add the soaked and drained cashews along with the coconut cream to the food processor. Blend until the mixture resembles ricotta cheese. Add the Whipped Cream, Tangerine juice, sugar, arrowroot powder, and salt. Blend until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed. Add the orange zest, vanilla, and blend again to incorporate. Pour the cheesecake batter on top of the refrigerated crust and smooth out the top with a silicone spatula.

Set the cheesecake in the Freezer until it is firmly set and not wiggly.

When ready to serve, take the cheesecake out of the fridge for 15 minutes before eating.

Optional: If desired, serve the sliced Poached Pears on top of the cheesecake and drizzle a bit of the poaching syrup on top of the pears and directly on top of the cake.

Chef's Tip: To solidify the coconut cream, refrigerate two cans of full-fat coconut milk for 24 hours. Most cans will yield 1/2 – 3/4 cup of solid coconut cream. You can also buy canned coconut cream separately.

4. Eggless Chocolate Cheesecake

Recipe by Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef at Radisson Blu, Delhi NCR

Chocolate cheesecake, but make it friendly for all vegetarians.(PC: Radisson Blu)

Ingredients

For the crust:

1 ½ cups (200 g) Oreo crumbs (about 24-26 Oreos)

3 tablespoons (42 g) butter, melted

For the filling:

3 tablespoons (30 g) cornstarch

3 tablespoons (45 ml) water

¾ cup (180 ml) heavy cream

180 – 270 g semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

1 teaspoon instant coffee powder (enhances chocolate flavour)

650 g full-fat cream cheese (room temperature)

½ cup (100 g) granulated sugar

¼ cup (28 g) natural unsweetened cocoa powder

400 g sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Method

Prepare the crust:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

Grease a 9-inch round springform pan lightly with butter or non-stick spray.

In a bowl, combine Oreo crumbs and melted butter until well mixed.

Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

Bake for 10 minutes, then place on a wire rack to cool completely. Leave the oven on.

Make the chocolate filling:

In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth. Set aside.

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat heavy cream and chopped chocolate in 30-second bursts, stirring after each, until fully melted and smooth.

Stir in the instant coffee powder and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese on low speed until smooth (about 2-3 minutes).

Add sugar and cocoa powder; continue mixing until incorporated.

Gradually add sweetened condensed milk and beat for 1-2 minutes until creamy.

Add vanilla extract and cornstarch mixture, then mix until well combined.

Pour in the melted chocolate mixture and beat until fully incorporated.

Assemble and bake:

Pour the filling over the cooled crust, tapping the pan gently to remove air bubbles.

Prepare a water bath:

Wrap the outside of the springform pan tightly with multiple layers of heavy-duty aluminium foil to prevent water from seeping in.

Place the wrapped pan inside a large roasting pan and carefully pour hot water into the roasting pan until it reaches halfway up the sides of the cheesecake pan.

Bake the cheesecake:

Bake for 40 minutes or until the edges are slightly puffed and the centre is still wobbly.

Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake inside for another 40 minutes with the door closed.

Cooling and chilling:

Remove the cheesecake from the oven and place it on a cooling rack.

After 15 minutes, run a knife around the edges to loosen the cake from the pan, but do not remove the pan yet.

Let the cheesecake cool completely at room temperature.

Cover with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight for best results.

Serving