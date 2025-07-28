Celebrate Milk Chocolate Day with a cocktail that tastes like dessert; here's how to make a Chocolate Milk Martini

Do you really need an excuse to indulge in chocolate? Probably not. But if you're looking for a sign, this is it! July 28 marks National Milk Chocolate Day, and instead of unwrapping yet another bar, why not drink your dessert instead? Enter: the milk chocolate cocktail. Think of it as the chocolate milk you grew up with… but all grown up. Creamy, sweet, and just boozy enough to give you that slow, warm buzz. Chocolate milk martini

Chocolate Milk Martini might sound like something you’d regret ordering at a hotel bar in the early 2000s. But this one’s rich without being heavy, and balanced with the sharpness of vodka and the smooth decadence of Irish cream. Plus, it looks fancy. The kind of fancy that makes you feel like you made an effort when really all you did was shake some stuff with ice. This recipe is by Miriam Nice from Good Food.

Chocolate milk martini recipe

Ingredients: 1 tsp melted chocolate, 50ml Irish cream liqueur, 50ml coffee liqueur, 1 tbsp chocolate syrup, 100ml vodka, handful of ice

Recipe: Start by dipping a pastry brush in the melted chocolate and brushing it up the side of your cocktail glasses. Pop them into the fridge until the chocolate sets. In a cocktail shaker, combine the Irish cream, coffee liqueur, chocolate syrup, vodka and ice. Shake well until the shaker feels chilled and your wrist gets a little workout. Strain the mixture into your prepped glasses and sip slowly, or not.

Rich, grown-up, and just indulgent enough to count as both dessert and drink, this milk chocolate cocktail might just be the highlight of your week.