Culinary art of spice fusion: Chef shares how to pair pan-asian cuisine with Indian flavours

In today’s hyper-connected world, cuisines know no boundaries. As they go global, they absorb local, native flavours as well, creating a wonderful culinary exchange that feels refreshing. Pan-Asian cuisine, which typically includes dishes from East and Southeast Asia, such as those from Thailand, Japan, Korea, China, and more, is gaining popularity in India. The strong footing of pan-asian cuisine also has roots in the art of fusion, where Asian cooking techniques and methods are integrated with Indian ingredients and spices. Pan-asian foods are diverse and have a wide variety of flavours.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chef Avinash Kumar, Director of Culinary at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, explained the growing appeal of Pan-Asian cuisine among Indian diners.

He said, “In recent years, there has been an increased fondness for Pan‑Asian cuisine amongst Indian diners, not just for its novelty but for its adaptability. This adaptation isn’t about fusion as a gimmick; it's about genuine flavour dialogue of an exchange between Asia’s classic ingredients and India’s rich taste traditions. Serving authentic Asian dishes in India is not about changing the soul of the cuisine but about thoughtfully pairing it with the bold, layered tastes that Indian guests love."

What is the secret of fusing the two cuisines?

Balance will help to avoid a clash of Indian and pan-asian flavours. (Freepik)

With India’s strong spice profile and the boldness of Pan-Asian flavours, it’s important that any fusion is done in a cohesive, complementary manner that avoids blatant flavour clash. One of the key secrets to successful fusion, as explained by Chef Avinash, is using local Indian ingredients, sometimes as equivalents, while following the principle of flavour synergy.

He further elaborated on the essential Asian flavour notes and how to make them complement India's spice profile. Chef Avinash said, “We curate Pan Asian menus that honour traditional techniques while thoughtfully incorporating subtle local influences. Each dish is designed to strike a harmonious balance among the five essential Asian tastes sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami, complemented by familiar Indian spice notes. "

He adds, "For example, adding chilli flakes to our kimchi fried rice evokes the flavour profile of Gochugaru, the traditional Korean chilli powder, while also resonating with the warmth of Indian chilli powder. The key here is to infuse symmetry into those rich palates so that a culinary authenticity is not compromised, but crafted in a manner to cater to the tastes of Indian diners.”

Balance is a central focus in Indo–Pan-Asian fusion cuisine, as the Indian spice profile differs significantly from the quick, sharp heat typically found in many Asian dishes. He added, “Indian cuisine embraces robust, lingering spice, while Asian dishes often use sharper, quick heat, and pairing Asian flavours for Indian palates is an art of balance, not compromise. Try to combine Asian chilis with familiar Indian spices. Add fresh green chilli or black pepper to complement Asian peppery notes."

Tips on how to pair asian cuisine with indian flavours

Locally sourced ingredients can also be added in the pan-asian cuisine, infusing desi touch.(Freepik)

1. Understand the core flavours:

When pairing for an Indian palate, think of how to align with Indian staples. Go for desi parallels, rooted in core flavours.

For instance, tangy tamarind resembles Indian kokum or raw mango; miso’s depth is similar to rich Indian gravies.

2. Use local ingredients:

For Thai-style sourness, opt for kokum or raw mango. Use locally available fish like kingfish or pomfret to recreate Japanese teriyaki.

Incorporate seasonal greens in Asian stir-fries. This will keep the flavours authentic yet comforting.

3. Pair with balanced sides: